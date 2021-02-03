Anzeige
03.02.2021
Cryogenic Industries: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Joins Forces with LEWA GmbH & LEWA Nikkiso-America to Fight COVID-19

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("CE&IG"), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), has joined forces with our sister companies LEWA GmbH, Germany and LEWA Nikkiso-America, Inc. to continue the global fight against COVID-19.

LEWA Nikkiso-America, working closely with customers on pump selection and system operations, has also supplied systems, metering and process pumps critical to the production of PPE equipment and supplies.

In the CE&IG group, Nikkiso Cryoquip's chiller unit is being used to control the storage and processing temperature of newly developed vaccines.

Nikkiso ACD and Cryoquip manufacture and provide an available stock of pumps and vaporizer systems for rapid supply or replacement of pumps and vaporizers essential to the medical oxygen supply chain.

Nikkiso Cosmodyne has also designed and delivered many Air Separation units, crucial for the production of medical oxygen, which is a life savings essential medicine, needed during this pandemic.

Our fight continues with the development of an Oxygen PSA concentrator. This latest technology will provide high flow oxygen therapy via nasal cannula at 60L/min, providing minimal room air entrainment and greater oxygen delivery to patients.

"We are so proud of the technology and teamwork provided by our global companies. Their commitment and efforts have enabled us to consistently deliver the crucial pumps, vaporizers and process systems needed to fight the pandemic," according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

"All LEWA-Nikkiso Employees should be proud that we were able to work as one Company across the globe to provide specialized LEWA pumps for the manufacture of PPE products and goods needed to protect people against the COVID-19 virus. We should also take pride in our small but significant contributions to helping the world overcome this difficult virus," according to Peter Castellanos, President & Managing Director of LEWA-Nikkiso America.

Working together, every global unit of our company plays a vital part.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


