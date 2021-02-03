American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases List of Self-Directed IRA Investment Options

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / When investors use a Self-Directed IRA, they are frequently turning to that strategy to get away from more mainstream investments. That means the possibility of investing in so-called nontraditional retirement assets such as real estate, precious metals, and private lending. In a recent post at its blog, American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina-released a list of frequent options that investors use when employing a Self-Directed IRA for retirement purposes.

In the post, American IRA highlighted the Real Estate IRA, the Self-Directed IRA for Precious Metals, as well as investing options such as private lending and private companies. These are widely disparate investing strategies sharing one thing in common: the ability of investors to use a Self-Directed IRA.

The post pointed out that it's possible to use nontraditional assets through a Self-Directed IRA to form a retirement plan that best suits an investor's personality. For example, conservative-minded investors often flock to Precious Metal IRAs because of the relative stability of gold and silver over a long period of time. Many investors believe that these investments help hedge against abrupt changes in the stock market, or macroeconomic factors like inflation.

"This post highlights some of the most popular investing options for people who use Self-Directed IRAs," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We took people through four different investment options. The idea is to introduce people to the idea that they do not have to turn to the stock market for every strategy in their retirement portfolio. There are plenty of ways to generate returns without relying on public stocks."

One option, for example, is private stock. Investors can use a Self-Directed IRA for the purchase of private stock in companies. Another strategy is for investors to use a Self-Directed IRA to hold a Single Member LLC-an arrangement known as a "Checkbook IRA." In retirement investing, it seems, no two strategies are alike. But there may be many ways for investors to generate returns that secure a wider portfolio with more diversified assets.

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms).

