Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
02.02.21
12:57 Uhr
12,800 Euro
+0,400
+3,23 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50012,70010:03
12,60012,70010:03
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 09:31
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Launches a Truck Fleet Renewal Program

DJ Magnit Launches a Truck Fleet Renewal Program 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Launches a Truck Fleet Renewal Program 
03-Feb-2021 / 11:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press-release | Krasnodar | February 3, 2021. 
 
Magnit Launches a Truck Fleet Renewal Program 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 3, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
has launched a program to renew its truck fleet. Its implementation will allow increasing the freshness of goods on the 
shelves while reducing harmful emissions into the environment. 
In 2021, the Company plans to purchase 530 medium-duty trucks that will be used to deliver goods to stores in cities 
with a high density of retail outlets. Thanks to theses trucks, Magnit will be able to reduce the time of delivery to 
stores and accordingly increase their availability on the shelves and keep them fresh. In addition, the Company will 
purchase 220 new line-haul trucks consisting of MAN tractor units and Schmitz Cargobull semi-trailers with increased 
cargo capacity for long-distance delivery. The purchase of new vehicles will reduce the average age of the fleet by 
almost two years. 
All trucks are equipped with modern refrigeration and heating systems: medium-duty vehicles are equipped with 
ThermoKing engine-powered refrigerators; semi-trailers use self-contained Carrier refrigerators. These systems ensure 
the preservation of goods thanks to accurate temperature control with timely heating and cooling, and can be used to 
transport not only frozen products, but also heat-sensitive goods-cosmetics, medicines, etc. All trucks will have 
sensors for registering and monitoring the temperature of goods on the way to stores, which will ensure the high 
quality of the delivered products. 
The trucks delivered by MAN meet the most stringent requirements to fuel efficiency, reliability, and 
cost-effectiveness, thanks in part to their engines, which are Euro 5 compliant. The use of engine-driven cooling and 
heating systems that consume fuel from the main engine and have a lower noise level will further improve the 
environmental characteristics of new medium-duty trucks. The renewal of Magnit's truck fleet represents a continuation 
of the two companies' longstanding partnership. MAN's comprehensive enterprise transportation solution, which inculdes 
a two-year warranty for the trucks and enables customers to use its expansive service network and take advantage of the 
automaker's extensive engineering expertise, will allow Magnit to improve the reliability, efficiency, and 
effectiveness of its shipping operations. 
"Magnit is one of the the largest privately owned logistics operators in Russia. Over the past few years, we have been 
gradually optimizing our fleet by increasing its productivity, selling inefficient vehicles, and deploying modern 
trucks, as well as engaging third-party shipping services where efficient. We expect that, by the end of 2021, our 
fleet will consist of 4,000 trucks and will be as balanced as possible. In preparation for the renewal of the truck 
fleet this year, we have carefully worked out the specification, focusing on the environmental friendliness of the 
trucks in accordance with our intentions to create truly "green" logistics at Magnit,"-commented Maria Dei, Magnit's 
Supply Chain Director. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries 
Media Relations Department 
Email: press@magnit.ru 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 
stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 
billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its 
GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding 
expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known 
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from 
what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to 
Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are 
qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92784 
EQS News ID:    1165371 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.