Eurosets, a leader in the development, production and commercialization of advanced medical devices, announces the full commercial release of its novel ECMOlife system for ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS). This release comes after a successful pre-market clinical evaluation in which critically ill patients were supported by the device for a cumulative period of over 400 days with the longest individual treatment lasting 27 days.

ECMOlife expands Eurosets' portfolio to provide temporary support to patients in different therapeutic areas, including ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS). These therapies are used to treat patients suffering from ventricular disease, cardiac arrest or respiratory failure resulting from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), H1N1, SARS, or COVID-19 infections

ECMOLife is a life-saving device that is able to temporarily replace the functions of severely compromised heart and lungs. The device acts as an external artificial organ connected to the patient through the main blood vessels and is used in cases where pharmacological therapy is considered insufficient.

Featuring a magnetic-levitating centrifugal pump, optimal performance and enhanced biocompatibility, ECMOlife is the most gentle, safe and versatile solution for ECLS. It is also the only device available on the market with an integrated backup system, ensuring greater patient safety and easier management for healthcare professionals even during extra-hospital transports

ECMOlife underwent a pre-market evaluation across nine centers in Europe. The device was adopted for treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients when mechanical ventilation was unsuccessful, as well as patients suffering from post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, undergoing lung transplant or requiring cardiopulmonary assistance.

One of the first centers to use ECMOlife was the University Hospital of Brussels. The ECLS team, led by Prof. Dr. Meir, Head of Cardiac Surgery, Prof. Dr. De Waele, Head of the ICU and Dr. Kurt Staessens, Head of the Cardiovascular Perfusion Group, reported about their experience: "We are really pleased with the performance of ECMOLife. The magnetic levitation technology can reduce the level of hemolysis and the risk of thrombus generation. In addition, the non-invasive monitoring system combined with the unique integrated backup unit may improve patient care, ensuring additional safety in the event of an emergency".

"Our mission is to offer new solutions to patients who do not benefit from traditional therapies and ECMOLife is fully in line with these core beliefs", said Antonio Petralia, Executive Vice President CEO of Eurosets. "Our device supported critically ill patients for 6 months since its pre-market clinical evaluation release in Europe and we are now very proud to have it fully available to help patients and clinicians worldwide."

