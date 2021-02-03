Imported inverters and solar lanterns may become costlier from April, as the new budget raised the charges levied on them from 5%, for each category, to 20% and 15%, respectively.India's new union budget has attempted to boost domestic manufacturing by raising import duties on finished products including PV inverters and solar lanterns. Imported solar-project components and structures will also get more costly but the price of the raw materials they are made from, such as coated steel for mounting structures, will get a helping hand, with a eight-month suspension of anti-dumping duties. To read ...

