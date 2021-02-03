COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilization EU dual-tranche 2028 and Tap 2050

Post-stabilisation notice

2 February 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union

New € 10bn 7year and € 4bnTap due 2050 dual benchmark bonds

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Union Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: EU000A287074 (new 7year)

EU000A284469 (2050 Tap) Aggregate nominal amount: € 10,000,000,000

€ 4,000,000,000 (Tap) Description: 0% Notes due 2 June 2028

0.3% Notes due 4 November 2050 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.