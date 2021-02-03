Significant investment and rapid client adoption of Toluna Start platform drives 48% platform growth

Toluna, the leading consumer intelligence platform and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced significant growth of the Toluna Start technology platform. The revolutionary platform, which represents the market research industry's first real-time, end-to-end solution, has achieved significant adoption and usage since its launch in 2020, driving continued global momentum and new strategic partnerships for Toluna and its market-leading products and solutions.

Toluna Start, which integrates Toluna's panel of 30+ million global members, empowers clients to conduct quantitative, qualitative, and data visualization needs to truly understand consumers and what they think, feel and do. Since last year, Toluna reports growth in active users across the global market, with demand from current and new clients up significantly, and in North America alone, this growth exceeded 77%.

Part of this growth stems from the release of automated solutions for concept and pack testing, communications, and brand which deliver agile insights in real-time with speed and ease. Created using best-in-class research expertise, and offering advanced features, these solutions provide high-quality insights that instill confidence, and enable full customization, flexibility, and internal collaboration.

Toluna continues to invest in the further innovation, and market disruption the company's seen with the Toluna Start platform. Focusing now on leveraging machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to power predictive modeling to supplement the already powerful insights collected within the platfrom, Toluna Start provides clients with a deeper understanding of consumers and unrivaled insight into what they think, how they feel, and what they do.

"In today's uncertain and evolving market landscape, organizations recognize how valuable it is to be able to instantly engage with clients and understand changing consumer sentiment to inform their business strategies at the speed of the digital economy" said Frédéric-Charles Petit, founder, and chief executive, Toluna. "Toluna's unceasing commitment to innovation has never been stronger, and these milestones demonstrate and reinforce our mission to propel the market research industry into a technology-led future. We are excited to begin this year with extraordinary client confidence, best-of-breed technology partners, and an expanded global footprint as we deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clientele."

"The market response to Toluna Start is a testament to the value of the dynamic, high-quality research we deliver our clients. We launched Toluna Start to empower our clients to make informed decisions in real-time so businesses can stay ahead of the competition and constantly changing consumer environment, and we continue to enhance our automation capabilities," said Phil Ahad, chief digital officer, Toluna. "By offering qualitative and quantitative research, open-end text coding, standardized methodology and more in a flexible, collaborative platform, we push the market research industry into its next stage of innovation. We are proud that our clients, investors, and industry peers embrace our revolutionary platform which turns complex insights into intelligible, actionable deliverables."

The continued momentum follows a significant funding investment led by Verlinvest in Q4 of 2020 to accelerate global growth initiatives.

