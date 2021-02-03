Anzeige
WINCANTON PLC - Change of Director Details

WINCANTON PLC - Change of Director Details

PR Newswire

London, February 3

3 February 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Notification of change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Wincanton plc announces that one of its non-executive directors, Gill Barr, who is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination Committee, resigned from the board of McCarthy & Stone plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 February 2021.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

