Spanish-Japanese renewable energy company Univergy Solar and local partner New Energy Development are set to begin construction on the 120 MW Wallaroo Solar Farm on the border between New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory by the end of 2021. The agrivoltaic installation will operate symbiotically as a generator of clean energy, grazing land and a thriving habitat for native vegetation and pollinators.From pv magazine Australia Spanish-Japanese renewable energy company Univergy has announced that it will begin construction of a 120 MW agrivoltaic project with Australian partner New Energy ...

