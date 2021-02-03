The "Regulatory Report: The Implications of the Kanavape Case on CBD in the EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines what we can already determine from the CJEU's opinion and some implications that it may have depending on how EU member states and courts interpret the ruling.

The CJEU's decision in the Kanavape case will have a tremendous impact on the CBD industry in the European Union (EU). However, the breadth of its impact is not yet fully realised.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 What We Know

4 What Does the Kanavape Decision Mean for Novel Foods and the Cosmetics Catalogue?

5 To What Extent can Member States Regulate the Production and Processing of CBD Products Inside their Borders?

6 What Does it Mean for Broad and Full Spectrum Products?

7 What are the Implications for the Sale of Hemp Flower?

8 Could the Precedent from Kanavape be Applied Outside of the CBD Regime?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgwpbs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005382/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900