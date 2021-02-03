Anzeige
WKN: A0EQ97 ISIN: EE3100026436 
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2021 | 10:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Resumption of trading with AS Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-03 10:44 CET --


Trading with AS Tallinna Vesi shares (TVEAT, ISIN code EE3100026436) will be
resumed today, on February 3, 2021 at 12:00 EET. Order management will be
available from 11:50 (EET) 

All orders submitted prior trading halt will be cancelled.

Trading was suspended based on the request of AS Tallinna Vesi due to
announcement of essential information. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
