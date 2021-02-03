Researchers in the Netherlands say the lack of a universal standard is preventing luminescent solar concentrators from being widely adopted as photonic devices or for improvement of PV module performance. This technology can be integrated with finished solar panels with no need of modifying their electronic structure, helping them collect high-energy photons that they fail to harvest.Researchers from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands have developed a series of measurement protocols for assessing the performance of luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) with the aim ...

