YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Corp and Render USA Sign Key Agreements with Popular Streamer, Amouranth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Render USA, a subsidiary of YDX Innovations, has successfully entered into a one year, extendable, contract with popular Twitch streamer, Amouranth.

Amouranth, who has been streaming since 2016, has amassed a viewership of 2MM (two million) followers on Twitch, and nearly 1MM (one million) subscribers on YouTube throughout her three different channels. Amouranth produces a variety of content, ranging from ASMR to Cosplay, gameplay, and podcasts. Amouranth has been a client since May 2020 and this contract solidifies the relationship by confirming Render as the exclusive video editor and post productions manager for Amouranth's content into 2021.

"I am very excited to continue my relationship with Render." said Amouranth. "I look forward to this being a long and productive partnership."

"The entire Render team is excited to continue working with Amouranth," said Lynnie Wood, General Manager of Render. "We have also signed on other new creators which we look forward to announcing soon." Render, who recently launched a major marketing campaign focused on client recruitment, says this is the first big announcement of many that will follow in 2021. "The business structure that is being developed by Render is unprecedented. Growth is imminent and soon we will be a household name within the content creation industry," said Santiago Mansur, Business Development Manager of YDX and its subsidiaries.

Render, a video editing company founded in 2018, works with streamers and professional esports organizations worldwide. Render employs over 20 editors and has accumulated over 1bn (one billion) views. Render's services include video editing, graphic design, content management, SEO, and more. Render also has exclusive programs to ensure client success and are working on developing more.

"Relationships like these, between Render and Amouranth, are very important to the Company. As Render provides its own level of expert service, the relationships and revenue opportunities can expand through additional consulting services (ie: brand awareness, online advertising, ecommerce) that the YDX ecosystem can offer Render's clients," says Kyle Sarwal, CSO of YDX. "Engagements, like this, allow Render to grow its offering beyond post-production and into more sophisticated media and production solutions. We look forward to growing these opportunities alongside our clients' businesses. I am proud of the team's success as we've hit 2021 with an eagerness to build our revenues and book of business."

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

