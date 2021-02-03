NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Hexagon AB (23/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexagon AB (Hexagon) published on February 3, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Hexagon has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 29, 2021 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by seven (7) new ordinary shares (7:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexagon (HEXB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838241