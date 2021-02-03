Ampyr Solar Europe, a new joint venture between Naga Solar, the AGP Group, and Hartree Partners, will develop ground-mounted photovoltaic projects in the three European countries. The solar parks will be financed through power purchase agreements with energy suppliers and businesses.From pv magazine Germany Dutch solar developer Naga Solar Holding BV announced this week the creation of the joint venture Ampyr Solar Europe (ASE) with Belgian company AGP Group and U.K.-based merchant commodities firm Hartree Partners. The three companies will have, each, a one-third stake in the joint venture, said ...

