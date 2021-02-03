Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships CEO Steve Smith Joins MoneyTV To Tee Up "The XFC Experience" Week In Oklahoma City

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC PINK:DKMR) CEO Steve Smith once again appeared on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon this week. Smith discussed the upcoming "The XFC Experience" Week kicking off March 22 in Oklahoma City, featuring back-to-back XFC events and the next official tryout event, the historic relaunch event in November on NBC Sports Network and Telemundo Universo, and what separates XFC from other MMA organizations.

"We appreciate MoneyTV giving us the ongoing opportunity to update our investors on the current activities of XFC," Smith says.

Check out the interview here: https://vimeo.com/505435679 https://vimeo.com/505435679

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

