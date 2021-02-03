Luckbox Expands Betting Reach to Include Both esports and Traditional Sports

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a provider of legal, real money betting, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with EveryMatrix Ltd. ("EveryMatrix") to add sports betting functionality to its proprietary platform.

The agreement allows Luckbox, a leading esports betting provider, to expand its reach to over 105 traditional sports. Each month players will be able to enjoy 85,000 pre-match events, 70,000 live events, and 450 types of bets for these traditional sports. Sports fans will also be able to enjoy key features including bet builder and cash out.

EveryMatrix is an independent Business-to-Business (B2B) software development company founded in 2008 with its headquarters in Malta and its main development office in Romania.

Quentin Martin, Real Luck Group Ltd. CEO, said: "The timing of this announcement could not have been better as the Super Bowl, the largest sporting event in the United States and a top-five event globally, gets underway this week. Our partnership with EveryMatrix allows us to roll out the functionality with the Australian Open tennis and rugby union's Six Nations on to the Luckbox platform following Super Bowl LV. Luckbox is a destination for esports betting, but we know most of our players also love traditional sports. This new functionality means they can bet on hugely popular sports such as soccer, basketball and hockey from the convenience of Luckbox - a single and secure platform that now integrates esports and traditional sports betting. On behalf of Luckbox, I want to thank EveryMatrix for helping us integrate traditional sports betting into the Luckbox platform."

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, said: "The team here at EveryMatrix is very happy with Luckbox's progress. Our partnership has proven to be a success story and our expertise within esports absolutely owes a great deal to working with Luckbox. Adding live sports will help address a broader audience, bring over more punters and introduce them to this new and exciting world of esports while providing some diversity."

About Luckbox

The Company is a betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company's B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

For further information, please contact:

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the number of traditional sports users of the Group's services will be able to access as a result of the agreement with EveryMatrix, management's beliefs regarding the advantageous timing of this agreement, the access the agreement will allow to certain major traditional sporting events and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

