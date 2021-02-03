Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Tradegate
03.02.21
11:50 Uhr
5,240 Euro
-0,120
-2,24 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2405,30012:36
5,2405,32012:36
Dow Jones News
03.02.2021 | 12:31
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics 

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics 
03-Feb-2021 / 14:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rosneft Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics 
The FTSE Russell (part of the London Stock Exchange Group) has confirmed that the Company continues to be a constituent 
in the FTSE4Good Index Series. As of the end of 2020, the Company's rating was upgraded to 3.9 out of 5. With its 
performance indicators, Rosneft is ahead of most (84%) participants of the international oil and gas industry ICB 
supersector rating. 
The FTSE4Good Index Series ranks the largest global companies based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) 
performance and transparency in information disclosure. FTSE4Good Emerging Indexes were established in 2016 and include 
545 companies (with 23 Russian participants) from over 20 developing countries with a total capitalization of more than 
USD3 trillion. 
In 2020, Rosneft significantly improved its FTSE Russell Social Score, which takes into account corporate performance 
in the area of human rights, support of indigenous people, labour standards, health and safety. 
Since 2007, Rosneft has been publishing Sustainability Reports in accordance with the international standards of the 
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The Company is also a member of the UN Global Compact, thus confirming its 
commitment to the highest principles of sustainable development. 
In 2020, Rosneft Oil Company presented its updated public commitment - "Rosneft: Contributing to Implementation of UN 
Sustainable Development Goals", Rosneft Public Position in the Field of Human Rights and the Declaration on human 
rights for interacting with suppliers of goods, works and services. 
In December 2020, Rosneft Oil Company Board of Directors reviewed the Company's Carbon Management Plan 2035, which 
stipulated the achievement of key targets, including prevention of greenhouse gas emissions of up to 20 million tonnes 
of CO2 equivalent, Upstream emissions intensity reduction by 30%, a decrease in the methane emission intensity below 
0.25%, and zero routine flaring of associated petroleum gas. 
Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas producer in several international ESG ratings, such as Refinitiv, Bloomberg, 
CHRB*. 
Note for Editors: 
FTSE Russell is a global leader in exchange indices with a 30-year history, part of the London Stock Exchange Group. 
FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices for over 80 countries and all asset classes, covering 98% of global 
investment markets. It enjoys great credibility with institutional and individual investors around the world. 
The evaluation criteria for inclusion in the FTSE4Good indices are developed through a wide range of consultations and 
are endorsed by a committee of independent experts. Numerous stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations, 
representatives of the executive branch, the investment community, the corporate sector and academia, participate in 
the development of evaluation criteria. 
*ESG Refinitiv (former finance and risk division of Thomson Reuters) ratings are designed for investors to allow an 
objective assessment of the ESG performance of companies. The ESG database covers over 10,000 enterprises from 76 
countries. Rosneft is ranking in the top-6 of global industry leaders ('A' rating). 
Bloomberg ESG platform provides data on more than 11,000 companies from 102 countries. Rosneft is ahead of most oil and 
gas companies in the world in the Bloomberg ESG Disclosure rating (rating of 70.1). 
CHRB (Corporate Human Rights Benchmark) is a part of the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), an UN-supported initiative 
that assesses companies on their contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
February 3, 2020 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          ROSN 
LEI Code:      253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.:  92785 
EQS News ID:   1165396 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

ROSNEFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.