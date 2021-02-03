DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics 03-Feb-2021 / 14:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosneft Reconfirmed as a Constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series Leading on Core Sustainability Metrics The FTSE Russell (part of the London Stock Exchange Group) has confirmed that the Company continues to be a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index Series. As of the end of 2020, the Company's rating was upgraded to 3.9 out of 5. With its performance indicators, Rosneft is ahead of most (84%) participants of the international oil and gas industry ICB supersector rating. The FTSE4Good Index Series ranks the largest global companies based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and transparency in information disclosure. FTSE4Good Emerging Indexes were established in 2016 and include 545 companies (with 23 Russian participants) from over 20 developing countries with a total capitalization of more than USD3 trillion. In 2020, Rosneft significantly improved its FTSE Russell Social Score, which takes into account corporate performance in the area of human rights, support of indigenous people, labour standards, health and safety. Since 2007, Rosneft has been publishing Sustainability Reports in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The Company is also a member of the UN Global Compact, thus confirming its commitment to the highest principles of sustainable development. In 2020, Rosneft Oil Company presented its updated public commitment - "Rosneft: Contributing to Implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals", Rosneft Public Position in the Field of Human Rights and the Declaration on human rights for interacting with suppliers of goods, works and services. In December 2020, Rosneft Oil Company Board of Directors reviewed the Company's Carbon Management Plan 2035, which stipulated the achievement of key targets, including prevention of greenhouse gas emissions of up to 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, Upstream emissions intensity reduction by 30%, a decrease in the methane emission intensity below 0.25%, and zero routine flaring of associated petroleum gas. Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas producer in several international ESG ratings, such as Refinitiv, Bloomberg, CHRB*. Note for Editors: FTSE Russell is a global leader in exchange indices with a 30-year history, part of the London Stock Exchange Group. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices for over 80 countries and all asset classes, covering 98% of global investment markets. It enjoys great credibility with institutional and individual investors around the world. The evaluation criteria for inclusion in the FTSE4Good indices are developed through a wide range of consultations and are endorsed by a committee of independent experts. Numerous stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations, representatives of the executive branch, the investment community, the corporate sector and academia, participate in the development of evaluation criteria. *ESG Refinitiv (former finance and risk division of Thomson Reuters) ratings are designed for investors to allow an objective assessment of the ESG performance of companies. The ESG database covers over 10,000 enterprises from 76 countries. Rosneft is ranking in the top-6 of global industry leaders ('A' rating). Bloomberg ESG platform provides data on more than 11,000 companies from 102 countries. Rosneft is ahead of most oil and gas companies in the world in the Bloomberg ESG Disclosure rating (rating of 70.1). CHRB (Corporate Human Rights Benchmark) is a part of the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), an UN-supported initiative that assesses companies on their contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 February 3, 2020 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Sequence No.: 92785 EQS News ID: 1165396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)