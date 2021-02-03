Revenue and Earnings Exceed Expectations

Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 26, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Revenue decline of 17%, a sequential improvement relative to the second quarter E-commerce sales improved sequentially, increasing 65% Positive retail sales in Asia across all luxury houses, led by double digit growth in Mainland China Double-digit global retail sales growth at Versace

Adjusted gross margin expansion of 520 basis points versus prior year

Adjusted operating margin expansion of 290 basis points versus prior year

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are a year into the global pandemic that has profoundly impacted the entire world. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those who have been affected. I am incredibly proud of our entire team and what Capri Holdings has been able to accomplish during this unprecedented time. Looking back over the last three quarters since the onset of COVID-19, we are encouraged by the performance of all our luxury houses, which illustrates the strength of our brands as well as the resilience and agility of our businesses."

Mr. Idol continued, "We were pleased with our third quarter results as revenue improved sequentially and exceeded our expectations. As we continued to execute on our strategic initiatives, earnings were meaningfully higher than anticipated driven by significant gross margin expansion. We also remain encouraged by the double digit increases in our customer databases as we continue to attract new consumers to each of our luxury houses."

Mr. Idol added, "As the world continues to emerge from this crisis, we are increasingly optimistic about the outlook for the fashion luxury industry and Capri Holdings. By fiscal 2023, we anticipate revenue and earnings per share will exceed pre-pandemic levels. We remain confident that our three luxury houses position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth as well as increase shareholder value."

Mr. Idol concluded, "While the world is experiencing many difficulties, our values as an organization are more important than ever. To further our commitment to support diversity and inclusion, we are pleased to announce the creation of The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion. We are donating $20 million to the foundation to foster and support programs designed to promote equality in the fashion industry, with a particular focus on underrepresented communities. We aspire for fashion to be open to all and are doing our part to create a more inclusive industry."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Due to the current and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be providing comparable store sales results. The company believes the most comprehensive measure of performance in this environment is total revenues compared to the same period in the prior year.

Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Total revenue of $1.3 billion decreased 17.1% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 19.5%.

Gross profit was $848 million and gross margin was 65.1%, compared to $932 million and 59.3% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $843 million and adjusted gross margin was 64.7%, compared to $934 million and 59.5% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $167 million and operating margin was 12.8% compared to $205 million and 13.0% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $257 million and operating margin was 19.7%, compared to $264 million and 16.8% in the prior year.

Net income was $179 million, or $1.18 per diluted share compared to $210 million, or $1.38 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $250 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $253 million or $1.66 per diluted share in the prior year.

Net inventory at December 26, 2020 was $789 million, an 18% decrease compared to the prior year.

Versace Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Versace revenue of $195 million was flat compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 6.7%.

Versace operating income was $13 million and operating margin was 6.7% compared to a loss of $12 million and operating margin of (6.2)% in the prior year. Last year, adjusted operating loss was $10 million and adjusted operating margin was (5.1)%.

Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $121 million decreased 26.7% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 27.3%.

Jimmy Choo operating loss was $8 million and operating margin was (6.6)%, compared to an operating income of $9 million and operating margin of 5.5% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $986 million decreased 18.6% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 20.6%.

Michael Kors operating income was $281 million and operating margin was 28.5%, compared to $288 million and 23.8% in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The company is not providing annual earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 due to the lack of visibility surrounding the progression of the pandemic, macroeconomic fundamentals and tourism flows.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results is scheduled for today, February 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until February 10, 2021. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13714566. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, long-lived asset impairments, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, an inventory step-up adjustment, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company's future financial and operational results if retail stores are forced to close again and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Total revenue 1,302 1,571 2,863 4,359 Cost of goods sold 454 639 1,003 1,719 Gross profit 848 932 1,860 2,640 Total operating expenses 681 727 1,702 2,296 Income from operations 167 205 158 344 Other income, net (3 (1 (4 (4 Interest expense, net 10 3 39 19 Foreign currency (gain) loss (13 (2 (16 4 Income before provision for income taxes 173 205 139 325 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (5 (4 20 (2 Net income 178 209 119 327 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (2 (1 Net income attributable to Capri 179 210 121 328 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 150,661,252 150,826,196 150,236,612 151,159,423 Diluted 151,958,057 152,154,372 151,417,457 152,354,936 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 1.19 1.39 0.80 2.17 Diluted 1.18 1.38 0.80 2.15

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) December 26,

2020 March 28,

2020 December 28,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 229 592 237 Receivables, net 369 308 321 Inventories, net 789 827 960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 106 167 263 Total current assets 1,493 1,894 1,781 Property and equipment, net 518 561 596 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,575 1,625 1,665 Intangible assets, net 2,102 1,986 2,225 Goodwill 1,615 1,488 1,681 Deferred tax assets 283 225 165 Other assets 179 167 212 Total assets 7,765 7,946 8,325 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 495 428 375 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 107 93 110 Accrued income taxes 66 42 30 Current operating lease liabilities 448 430 406 Short-term debt 169 167 1,031 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 309 241 353 Total current liabilities 1,594 1,401 2,305 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,724 1,758 1,751 Deferred tax liabilities 444 465 440 Long-term debt 1,243 2,012 1,085 Other long-term liabilities 405 142 133 Total liabilities 5,410 5,778 5,714 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 218,624,581 shares issued and 150,682,036 outstanding at December 26, 2020; 217,320,010 shares issued and 149,425,612 outstanding at March 28, 2020 and 216,906,643 shares issued and 149,012,245 outstanding at December 28, 2019 Treasury shares, at cost 67,942,545 shares at December 26, 2020, 67,894,398 shares at March 28, 2020 and 67,894,398 shares at December 28, 2019 (3,326 (3,325 (3,325 Additional paid-in capital 1,138 1,085 1,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 91 75 (29 Retained earnings 4,453 4,332 4,883 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,356 2,167 2,609 Noncontrolling interest (1 1 2 Total shareholders' equity 2,355 2,168 2,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,765 7,946 8,325

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 57 41 132 133 EMEA 76 98 183 311 Asia 62 56 168 186 Versace Revenue 195 195 483 630 Jimmy Choo The Americas 32 34 71 85 EMEA 40 85 102 228 Asia 49 46 121 135 Jimmy Choo Revenue 121 165 294 448 Michael Kors The Americas 671 834 1,321 2,222 EMEA 183 239 447 652 Asia 132 138 318 407 Michael Kors Revenue 986 1,211 2,086 3,281 Total Revenue 1,302 1,571 2,863 4,359 Income (loss) from Operations: Versace 13 (12 (8 (6 Jimmy Choo (8 9 (37 10 Michael Kors 281 288 423 711 Total segment income from operations 286 285 378 715 Less: Corporate expenses (29 (46 (90 (114 Restructuring and other charges (1 (15 (18 (37 Impairment of assets (90 (19 (110 (220 COVID-19 related charges 1 (2 Total Income from Operations 167 205 158 344 Operating Margin: Versace 6.7 (6.2 (1.7 (1.0 Jimmy Choo (6.6 5.5 (12.6 2.2 Michael Kors 28.5 23.8 20.3 21.7 Capri Operating Margin 12.8 13.0 5.5 7.9

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Versace 217 208 Jimmy Choo 231 223 Michael Kors 831 846 Total number of retail stores 1,279 1,277

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 195 195 (6.7) Jimmy Choo 121 165 (26.7) (27.3) Michael Kors 986 1,211 (18.6) (20.6) Total revenue 1,302 1,571 (17.1) (19.5)

Nine Months Ended Change December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 483 630 (23.3) (26.7) Jimmy Choo 294 448 (34.4) (35.7) Michael Kors 2,086 3,281 (36.4) (37.3) Total revenue 2,863 4,359 (34.3) (35.6)

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 26, 2020 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related

Charges As

Adjusted Gross profit 848 (5 843 Operating expenses 681 (90 (1 (4 586 Total income from operations 167 90 1 (1 257 Income before provision for income taxes 173 90 1 (1 263 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (5 19 (1 1 14 Net income attributable to Capri 179 71 2 (2 250 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 1.18 0.47 0.01 (0.01 1.65

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) COVID-19

Related

Charges Capri

Transformation ERP

Implementation As

Adjusted Gross profit 1,860 (13 1,847 Operating expenses 1,702 (110 (18 (15 (2 (2 1,555 Total income from operations 158 110 18 2 2 2 292 Income before provision for income taxes 139 110 18 2 2 2 273 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 20 28 (2 (2 1 (1 44 Net income attributable to Capri 121 82 20 4 1 3 231 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 0.80 0.53 0.13 0.03 0.01 0.02 1.52

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 932 2 934 Operating expenses 727 (19 (15 (12 (11 670 Versace operating income (12 2 (10 Total income from operations 205 19 15 2 12 11 264 Income before provision for income taxes 205 19 15 2 12 11 264 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4 7 3 3 3 12 Net income attributable to Capri 210 12 12 2 9 8 253 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 1.38 0.08 0.08 0.01 0.06 0.05 1.66

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 9 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 28, 2019 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects As

Adjusted Gross profit 2,640 13 2,653 Total operating expenses 2,296 (220 (37 (29 (13 1,997 Versace operating income (6 13 7 Total income from operations 344 220 37 13 29 13 656 Foreign currency loss (gain) 4 (1 3 Income before provision for income taxes 325 220 37 13 29 13 1 638 Provision for income taxes (2 44 8 3 7 4 64 Net income attributable to Capri 328 176 29 10 22 9 1 575 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 2.15 1.16 0.19 0.06 0.14 0.06 0.01 3.77

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

