Revenue and Earnings Exceed Expectations
Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 26, 2020.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Revenue decline of 17%, a sequential improvement relative to the second quarter
- E-commerce sales improved sequentially, increasing 65%
- Positive retail sales in Asia across all luxury houses, led by double digit growth in Mainland China
- Double-digit global retail sales growth at Versace
- Adjusted gross margin expansion of 520 basis points versus prior year
- Adjusted operating margin expansion of 290 basis points versus prior year
- Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65
John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are a year into the global pandemic that has profoundly impacted the entire world. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those who have been affected. I am incredibly proud of our entire team and what Capri Holdings has been able to accomplish during this unprecedented time. Looking back over the last three quarters since the onset of COVID-19, we are encouraged by the performance of all our luxury houses, which illustrates the strength of our brands as well as the resilience and agility of our businesses."
Mr. Idol continued, "We were pleased with our third quarter results as revenue improved sequentially and exceeded our expectations. As we continued to execute on our strategic initiatives, earnings were meaningfully higher than anticipated driven by significant gross margin expansion. We also remain encouraged by the double digit increases in our customer databases as we continue to attract new consumers to each of our luxury houses."
Mr. Idol added, "As the world continues to emerge from this crisis, we are increasingly optimistic about the outlook for the fashion luxury industry and Capri Holdings. By fiscal 2023, we anticipate revenue and earnings per share will exceed pre-pandemic levels. We remain confident that our three luxury houses position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth as well as increase shareholder value."
Mr. Idol concluded, "While the world is experiencing many difficulties, our values as an organization are more important than ever. To further our commitment to support diversity and inclusion, we are pleased to announce the creation of The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion. We are donating $20 million to the foundation to foster and support programs designed to promote equality in the fashion industry, with a particular focus on underrepresented communities. We aspire for fashion to be open to all and are doing our part to create a more inclusive industry."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation
The company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Due to the current and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be providing comparable store sales results. The company believes the most comprehensive measure of performance in this environment is total revenues compared to the same period in the prior year.
Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Total revenue of $1.3 billion decreased 17.1% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 19.5%.
- Gross profit was $848 million and gross margin was 65.1%, compared to $932 million and 59.3% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $843 million and adjusted gross margin was 64.7%, compared to $934 million and 59.5% in the prior year.
- Income from operations was $167 million and operating margin was 12.8% compared to $205 million and 13.0% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $257 million and operating margin was 19.7%, compared to $264 million and 16.8% in the prior year.
- Net income was $179 million, or $1.18 per diluted share compared to $210 million, or $1.38 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $250 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $253 million or $1.66 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Net inventory at December 26, 2020 was $789 million, an 18% decrease compared to the prior year.
Versace Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Versace revenue of $195 million was flat compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 6.7%.
- Versace operating income was $13 million and operating margin was 6.7% compared to a loss of $12 million and operating margin of (6.2)% in the prior year. Last year, adjusted operating loss was $10 million and adjusted operating margin was (5.1)%.
Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Jimmy Choo revenue of $121 million decreased 26.7% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 27.3%.
- Jimmy Choo operating loss was $8 million and operating margin was (6.6)%, compared to an operating income of $9 million and operating margin of 5.5% in the prior year.
Michael Kors Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Michael Kors revenue of $986 million decreased 18.6% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 20.6%.
- Michael Kors operating income was $281 million and operating margin was 28.5%, compared to $288 million and 23.8% in the prior year.
Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
The company is not providing annual earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 due to the lack of visibility surrounding the progression of the pandemic, macroeconomic fundamentals and tourism flows.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, long-lived asset impairments, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, an inventory step-up adjustment, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.
About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company's future financial and operational results if retail stores are forced to close again and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.
SCHEDULE 1
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
Total revenue
1,302
1,571
2,863
4,359
Cost of goods sold
454
639
1,003
1,719
Gross profit
848
932
1,860
2,640
Total operating expenses
681
727
1,702
2,296
Income from operations
167
205
158
344
Other income, net
(3
(1
(4
(4
Interest expense, net
10
3
39
19
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(13
(2
(16
4
Income before provision for income taxes
173
205
139
325
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(5
(4
20
(2
Net income
178
209
119
327
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1
(1
(2
(1
Net income attributable to Capri
179
210
121
328
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
150,661,252
150,826,196
150,236,612
151,159,423
Diluted
151,958,057
152,154,372
151,417,457
152,354,936
Net income per ordinary share:
Basic
1.19
1.39
0.80
2.17
Diluted
1.18
1.38
0.80
2.15
SCHEDULE 2
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 26,
March 28,
December 28,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
229
592
237
Receivables, net
369
308
321
Inventories, net
789
827
960
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
106
167
263
Total current assets
1,493
1,894
1,781
Property and equipment, net
518
561
596
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,575
1,625
1,665
Intangible assets, net
2,102
1,986
2,225
Goodwill
1,615
1,488
1,681
Deferred tax assets
283
225
165
Other assets
179
167
212
Total assets
7,765
7,946
8,325
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
495
428
375
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses
107
93
110
Accrued income taxes
66
42
30
Current operating lease liabilities
448
430
406
Short-term debt
169
167
1,031
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
309
241
353
Total current liabilities
1,594
1,401
2,305
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,724
1,758
1,751
Deferred tax liabilities
444
465
440
Long-term debt
1,243
2,012
1,085
Other long-term liabilities
405
142
133
Total liabilities
5,410
5,778
5,714
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 218,624,581 shares issued and 150,682,036 outstanding at December 26, 2020; 217,320,010 shares issued and 149,425,612 outstanding at March 28, 2020 and 216,906,643 shares issued and 149,012,245 outstanding at December 28, 2019
Treasury shares, at cost 67,942,545 shares at December 26, 2020, 67,894,398 shares at March 28, 2020 and 67,894,398 shares at December 28, 2019
(3,326
(3,325
(3,325
Additional paid-in capital
1,138
1,085
1,080
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
91
75
(29
Retained earnings
4,453
4,332
4,883
Total shareholders' equity of Capri
2,356
2,167
2,609
Noncontrolling interest
(1
1
2
Total shareholders' equity
2,355
2,168
2,611
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
7,765
7,946
8,325
SCHEDULE 3
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
Revenue by Segment and Region:
Versace
The Americas
57
41
132
133
EMEA
76
98
183
311
Asia
62
56
168
186
Versace Revenue
195
195
483
630
Jimmy Choo
The Americas
32
34
71
85
EMEA
40
85
102
228
Asia
49
46
121
135
Jimmy Choo Revenue
121
165
294
448
Michael Kors
The Americas
671
834
1,321
2,222
EMEA
183
239
447
652
Asia
132
138
318
407
Michael Kors Revenue
986
1,211
2,086
3,281
Total Revenue
1,302
1,571
2,863
4,359
Income (loss) from Operations:
Versace
13
(12
(8
(6
Jimmy Choo
(8
9
(37
10
Michael Kors
281
288
423
711
Total segment income from operations
286
285
378
715
Less: Corporate expenses
(29
(46
(90
(114
Restructuring and other charges
(1
(15
(18
(37
Impairment of assets
(90
(19
(110
(220
COVID-19 related charges
1
(2
Total Income from Operations
167
205
158
344
Operating Margin:
Versace
6.7
(6.2
(1.7
(1.0
Jimmy Choo
(6.6
5.5
(12.6
2.2
Michael Kors
28.5
23.8
20.3
21.7
Capri Operating Margin
12.8
13.0
5.5
7.9
SCHEDULE 4
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
As of
Retail Store Information:
December 26,
December 28,
Versace
217
208
Jimmy Choo
231
223
Michael Kors
831
846
Total number of retail stores
1,279
1,277
SCHEDULE 5
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change
December 26,
December 28,
As
Constant
Total revenue:
Versace
195
195
(6.7)
Jimmy Choo
121
165
(26.7)
(27.3)
Michael Kors
986
1,211
(18.6)
(20.6)
Total revenue
1,302
1,571
(17.1)
(19.5)
Nine Months Ended
Change
December 26,
December 28,
As
Constant
Total revenue:
Versace
483
630
(23.3)
(26.7)
Jimmy Choo
294
448
(34.4)
(35.7)
Michael Kors
2,086
3,281
(36.4)
(37.3)
Total revenue
2,863
4,359
(34.3)
(35.6)
SCHEDULE 6
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 26, 2020
As
Impairment
Restructuring
COVID-19
As
Gross profit
848
(5
843
Operating expenses
681
(90
(1
(4
586
Total income from operations
167
90
1
(1
257
Income before provision for income taxes
173
90
1
(1
263
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(5
19
(1
1
14
Net income attributable to Capri
179
71
2
(2
250
Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri
1.18
0.47
0.01
(0.01
1.65
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 7
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020
As
Impairment
Restructuring
COVID-19
Capri
ERP
As
Gross profit
1,860
(13
1,847
Operating expenses
1,702
(110
(18
(15
(2
(2
1,555
Total income from operations
158
110
18
2
2
2
292
Income before provision for income taxes
139
110
18
2
2
2
273
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
20
28
(2
(2
1
(1
44
Net income attributable to Capri
121
82
20
4
1
3
231
Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri
0.80
0.53
0.13
0.03
0.01
0.02
1.52
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 8
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 28, 2019
As
Impairment
Restructuring
Inventory
ERP
Capri
As
Gross profit
932
2
934
Operating expenses
727
(19
(15
(12
(11
670
Versace operating income
(12
2
(10
Total income from operations
205
19
15
2
12
11
264
Income before provision for income taxes
205
19
15
2
12
11
264
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(4
7
3
3
3
12
Net income attributable to Capri
210
12
12
2
9
8
253
Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri
1.38
0.08
0.08
0.01
0.06
0.05
1.66
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 9
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 28, 2019
As Reported
Impairment
Restructuring
Inventory
ERP
Capri
Acquisition
As
Gross profit
2,640
13
2,653
Total operating expenses
2,296
(220
(37
(29
(13
1,997
Versace operating income
(6
13
7
Total income from operations
344
220
37
13
29
13
656
Foreign currency loss (gain)
4
(1
3
Income before provision for income taxes
325
220
37
13
29
13
1
638
Provision for income taxes
(2
44
8
3
7
4
64
Net income attributable to Capri
328
176
29
10
22
9
1
575
Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri
2.15
1.16
0.19
0.06
0.14
0.06
0.01
3.77
______________________
(1)
Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
