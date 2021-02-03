The system generates electricity and heat for residential houses and small businesses. An integrated energy management system should guarantee maximum self-consumption of the solar power produced.From pv magazine Germany South Korean multinational electronics company LG Electronics has launched, on the German market, the Home Energy Package, a hybrid system combining a heat pump, a PV system, and battery storage to provide residential buildings and small businesses with heat and electricity. The system consists of photovoltaic modules from the LG Neon series, the three-phase ESS Home 8/10 battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...