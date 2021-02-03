The French energy company will build the facility on the water reservoir of the Lazer hydroelectric plant, to double its production. Construction is expected to require 13 months.From pv magazine France EDF Renouvelables, the renewable energy unit of French energy company EDF, has begun construction of its first floating photovoltaic power plant in France, on a water reservoir at the Lazer hydroelectric plant in the southwestern department of Hautes-Alpes. The facility will cover an area of ??24.5ha, which corresponds approximately to two-thirds of the surface of the water reservoir, for a total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...