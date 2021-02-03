Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna McLean as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Ms. McLean replaces the Company's outgoing CFO, Orin Baranowsky, who will remain as a consultant to the Company to ensure an orderly transition and to provide support to Ms. McLean.

Robert Cinits, President and CEO stated, "I want to thank Orin for his commitment and many contributions to the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours. I would also like to welcome Donna MacLean as our new CFO. She brings a depth of experience in financial reporting and business management that will be of great benefit to our Company."

Ms. McLean has more than 30 years experience and has served as CFO and Controller for numerous publicly-traded and private companies, including a number of mineral exploration companies. She serves as Senior Accountant with Grove Corporate Services Ltd. that provides governance, accounting, and administrative services to small-cap public and private companies in Canada.

Ms. McLean will be joined by Mr. Igor Zonenschein, Manager of Governance and Regulatory Affairs with Grove Corporate Services, who will be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary for the Company.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Cinits

President and CEO

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2100, P.O. Box 55, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

(647) 848-1009

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

