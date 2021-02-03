Barb & Cone Most Widely Used Cosmetic Threads, Holding around 60% Overall Market Share: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.

Moreover, popularity of non-surgical techniques and new innovative methods of treatment, such as 4d thread lifting, is expected to increase demand for cosmetic threads. Increasing investments by companies for advanced product development are also expected to create growth opportunities in the near.

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global cosmetic threads market was valued at US$ 114 Mn in 2020, and is expected to witness a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2020 - 2030).

Key Takeaways from Cosmetic Threads Market Study

The barb & cone threads segment is expected to hold significant revenue share of around 60% in the cosmetic threads market.

Face lift is the most attractive application with the highest share, followed by breast lift.

In terms of regional growth, Europe and Latin America are manufacturing hubs for cosmetic threads, and are anticipated to witness rapid growth over the coming years.

and are manufacturing hubs for cosmetic threads, and are anticipated to witness rapid growth over the coming years. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the cosmetic threads market, attributed to supply chain disruptions in the initial months of 2020, a year that saw the market grow at around 4%. However, 2021 looks brighter, and growth will be back to close to 7% here onwards.

Around 40% of these procedures are performed at ambulatory surgical centers around the world.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% through 2030.

The cosmetic threads market in Germany is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 7.5%.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13348

"Growing popularity of combined treatment therapy along with increasing demand for minimally-invasive methods will boost the global cosmetic threads market," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13348

Collaboration & Acquisitions - Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Companies operating in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on different strategies to develop new products and expand their distribution networks. For instance, on March 3, 2020, Sinclair Pharma Limited, a global aesthetics company headquartered in London and wholly owned by Huadong Medicine Limited, announced that Health Canada approved Silhouette InstaLift, an advanced non-surgical treatment that elevates and repositions facial tissue.

Various players in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on growth strategies such as expansion, collaboration, and agreement licence. On May 1, 2020, Suneva Medical, Inc. announced an exciting new alliance to further its leadership position in regenerative aesthetics. Suneva Medical's aesthetic range will be extended by the exclusive North American distributor for Sinclair Pharma's groundbreaking Silhouette Instalift sutures to meet rising consumer demand for natural and minimally-invasive aesthetic alternatives. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen its portfolio of sustainable cosmetic threads.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cosmetic threads in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 - 2019 and projections for 2020 - 2030, on the basis of product (barb & cone threads, screw threads, and smooth threads), application (face lift, breast lift, and others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/cosmetic-threads-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Healthcare

Related Reports:

Autism Diagnostics Market:

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/autism-diagnostics-market.asp

Forensic Imaging Market:

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/forensic-imaging-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At Persistence Market Research, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Content Source:

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/cosmetic-threads-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg