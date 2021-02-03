Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Weedbox to Launch the Orchid Brand Throughout Canada

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid"), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, announces that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Weedbox, a licensed Canadian cannabis retail and technology company.

The licensing agreement states that Weedbox has secured the exclusive Canadian rights to manufacture, market and sell the Orchid Brand of clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU. As per terms of the agreement, Weedbox will pay Orchid Brands a royalty on all net sales for a period of 10 years with an auto renewal for 5 years thereafter. As part of the agreement Weedbox will purchase proprietary hardware from Orchid's wholly owned subsidiary, PurTec Delivery Systems and will have access to PurTec's bioavailability solutions to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids. According to the licensing agreement, to maintain exclusive rights to Orchid in Canada, Weedbox must be producing and selling 37,000 units per month by month 4 (four) of the agreement and 75,000 units per month by month 8 (eight). The company expects products to be ready for retail in early April 2021 pending Health Canada approval. All products will be manufactured by the Licensed Producer, Diteba Laboratories. Learn more at diteba.com/cannabis.

"We are pleased to announce the further expansion of the Orchid Essentials brand license platform into our first international market, Canada. As a fellow Canadian, it is exciting to be able to bring the Orchid brand into the country where I was born and that I am still very connected with. The selection of Weedbox as our Licensee partner was made after evaluating other options under consideration and after finalizing our evaluation and qualification assessments. The decision to select Weedbox was due to a combination of their industry experience and knowledge of the Canadian market, their strong marketing and sales capabilities, their technology platform TokeText and their access to capital, which is critical to building the infrastructure and inventories necessary to ensure a successful launch of Orchid and continued growth", said Rick Brown, President of Orchid Ventures. "We feel that Orchid is highly differentiated from the existing vape products available throughout Canada and that our positioning of best price-value, highest quality and testing standards will resonate with the Canadian consumer. By leveraging Weedbox's ability to secure and expand distribution, effectively manage the retail marketplace, plus their commitment to aggressively market and sell our portfolio of Orchid products in Canada, we are confident that this relationship will be successful."

Jeremy Potvin, CEO of Weedbox stated, "We are thrilled to announce Weedbox joining the Orchid Essentials family and to represent their brand in the Canadian market. With clean vaporizer hardware, unrivalled product quality and value pricing, the Orchid suite of products has always been an in-house favourite of the Weedbox team. Their clean vaporizer hardware has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU, and we are very excited to bring this level of excellence to the Canadian consumer."

ABOUT ORCHID VENTURES

Orchid Ventures is an Irvine, CA-based cannabis innovation company, that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. Since July 2019, Orchid has diversified its efforts and has brought to market innovative services and product offerings to support brands throughout the global cannabis industry. Orchid has diversified its portfolio to include PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has launched a patented and clinically proven bioavailability solution to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids making products much more effective and an activation time of less than ten minutes. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to create new and innovative products and technologies, then bring them to the global cannabis marketplace and set the gold standard for delivery systems whether it's vape or formulation sciences. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

About Weedbox

Weedbox Inc. is an Ontario based cannabis retail and technology company. Through its proprietary SMS based marketing platform TokeText, Weedbox has built an unmatched level of consumer reach through its proprietary media channels and exciting and frictionless cannabis shopping experience. Learn more at https://weedbox.io/

