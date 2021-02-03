Quetzal Capital Plc - Issue of Equity

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310 (AS AMENDED). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Re. Allotment of New Equity Securities

Quetzal Capital wishes to inform the market that it has allotted 321,428 new ordinary shares of GBX 0.1 at GBX 0.7 (seven-tenths of one penny) per share in part-settlement of advisory costs payable by the Company (the "Fee Shares"). Application will be made to admit the Fee Shares to trading on AQSE Growth Market, which is expected to occur on or about 9thFebruary 2021.

Following the admission of the Fee Shares the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company shall consist of 22,842,163 shares (22,520,735 shares). From 9thFebruary 2021, 22,842,163 shall be the denominator on the basis of which shareholders should calculate their interests in voting rights and thereby determine whether they are obliged to inform the Company of changes to their interests in such rights.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

2ndFebruary 2021

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

