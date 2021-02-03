Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to fulfilment of customary conditions including the filing of final documentation with the TSXV.

The Company will make a further announcement once the TSXV has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the TSXV will commence at which time the Company's shares will also be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Once listed on the TSXV, the Company will continue to trade under its existing symbol "VERY" and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the listing. The Company's shares will also continue to be listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "VRYYF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0SI". VERY hopes to commence trading on the TSXV by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

CEO Mitchell Scott stated: "A TSXV listing will provide us with an excellent opportunity to expand our investor base and raise our company profile among the investment community. Due to the restrictions of certain trading platforms, many potential investors are not able to purchase our shares. With this approval, we will now be accessible to a larger audience. We would like to thank the CSE for their continued support after our successful initial public offering in June 2020 and welcoming us to the capital markets."

Annual Option Grant

The Company today also announced that it has completed its annual long-term incentive option grant meant to attract and retain officers, directors and employees of the Company. An aggregate of 3,155,000 options at an exercise price of $7.03 per share were granted of which 1,900,000 options were granted to the Company's CEO, President, CFO and Chief Research and Development Officer, 300,000 to members of the board of directors and 955,000 to employees across the organization. Options granted to insiders have a term of five years and will vest in equal tranches over a period of 24 months; and options granted to employees have a three year term with vesting to occur in equal tranches over an 18 month period.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

