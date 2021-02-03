Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects Thick 58.50 metre Interval Grading 4.06 g/t AuEq within 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 drilling campaign at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. One drill rig is active at the Project finalizing a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights - 21B, 21C and 21E Zones
- 3.27 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag (4.06 g/t AuEq) over 58.50 m (SK-20-575)
- 15.37 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag (15.64 g/t AuEq) over 10.26 m (SK-20-580)
- 1.73 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag (3.33 g/t AuEq) over 33.85 m (SK-20-655)
- 2.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag (2.44 g/t AuEq) over 48.50 m (SK-20-668)
- 2.62 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag (4.53 g/t AuEq) over 40.00 m (SK-20-689)
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
21C Zone Again Delivers Robust Widths
Drilling results from the 21C Zone continue to produce exceptional grades and widths as exemplified by a 58.50 m intercept grading 3.27 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag (4.06 g/t AuEq; SK-20-575). This intersection occurs 25 m east of previously reported 49.60 m intersection of 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq; SK-20-579). Gold-silver replacement mineralization within the 21C Zone is dominantly hosted in the footwall felsic volcanics which are intensely sericitized; minor exhalative mineralization is hosted within the overlying historically mined Contact Mudstone.
21E Zone - High-Grade Silver
Results received from the 21E Zone are equally impressive as highlighted by 40.00 m of 2.62 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag (4.53 g/t AuEq; SK-20-689) including subintervals containing high-grade silver grading 12.15 g/t Au, 2,260 g/t Ag (42.28 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m and 2.29 g/t Au, 889 g/t Ag (14.14 g/t AuEq) over 1.15 m. Infill drilling within the 21E and other zones throughout the Eskay Creek Deposit continues to confirm and upgrade the Inferred resources defined by wide-spaced historical drilling.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Core Length
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Zone
SK-20-575
146.00
204.50
58.50
3.27
59
4.06
21C
Including
156.42
157.42
1.00
24.40
11
24.55
21C
and
184.09
185.00
0.91
16.35
267
19.91
21C
and
185.00
185.89
0.89
10.00
105
11.40
21C
and
185.89
187.00
1.11
12.70
37
13.19
21C
and
188.66
189.50
0.84
17.00
5
17.07
21C
SK-20-575
209.00
215.05
6.05
0.84
5
0.90
21C
SK-20-580
153.85
164.11
10.26
15.37
20
15.64
21C
Including
160.25
161.00
0.75
20.90
23
21.21
21C
and
161.00
163.00
2.00
64.00
41
64.55
21C
SK-20-580
186.50
200.50
14.00
1.16
67
2.05
21C
SK-20-610
137.75
143.20
5.45
8.26
351
12.93
21C
Including
139.13
140.10
0.97
23.00
1230
39.40
21C
and
141.03
141.65
0.62
18.20
528
25.24
21C
and
141.65
142.23
0.58
5.91
310
10.04
21C
SK-20-610
145.25
149.00
3.75
1.94
5
2.01
21C
SK-20-610
155.50
164.00
8.50
0.73
5
0.80
21C
SK-20-611
138.00
154.00
16.00
0.99
29
1.37
21C
SK-20-612
147.89
155.00
7.11
1.97
19
2.23
21C
SK-20-612
158.00
162.00
4.00
0.91
5
0.98
21C
SK-20-628
156.30
198.50
42.20
1.75
21
2.03
21C
Including
163.42
164.50
1.08
10.05
5
10.12
21C
SK-20-628
201.50
215.50
14.00
0.98
35
1.45
21C
SK-20-628
218.95
224.14
5.19
0.92
8
1.02
21C
SK-20-628
227.00
240.50
13.50
1.55
5
1.62
21C
SK-20-629
61.00
65.00
4.00
1.04
16
1.26
HW
SK-20-631
71.85
75.00
3.15
1.72
120
3.32
HW
SK-20-632
46.28
63.07
16.79
2.44
80
3.51
HW
Including
53.60
54.50
0.90
7.80
318
12.04
HW
and
61.74
63.07
1.33
6.40
449
12.39
HW
SK-20-633
45.00
47.20
2.20
1.17
46
1.79
HW
SK-20-633
52.62
57.30
4.68
1.07
21
1.35
HW
SK-20-633
60.10
65.00
4.90
0.93
53
1.63
HW
SK-20-634
53.00
55.84
2.84
1.68
66
2.56
HW
SK-20-635
140.67
145.80
5.13
3.63
376
8.65
21C
Including
141.96
143.00
1.04
11.50
710
20.97
21C
and
143.00
143.81
0.81
1.40
1255
18.13
21C
SK-20-635
149.10
157.54
8.44
0.86
5
0.93
21C
SK-20-635
214.52
226.25
11.73
4.66
10
4.79
21C
Including
219.40
220.08
0.68
17.95
7
18.04
21C
and
220.08
221.10
1.02
10.40
<5
10.40
21C
SK-20-636
108.00
117.50
9.50
2.39
55
3.13
21B
SK-20-636
129.50
140.00
10.50
1.53
76
2.54
21B
SK-20-638
184.00
190.00
6.00
1.48
5
1.55
21B
SK-20-639
139.82
142.54
2.72
0.69
8
0.79
21B
SK-20-639
163.16
168.23
5.07
2.69
5
2.76
21B
SK-20-639
172.38
177.03
4.65
5.16
5
5.23
21B
SK-20-640
173.85
183.00
9.15
1.47
5
1.53
21B
SK-20-641
21.85
27.40
5.55
2.78
5
2.85
21A
SK-20-641
36.00
43.00
7.00
0.43
191
2.98
21A
SK-20-641
50.25
53.65
3.40
0.91
110
2.38
21A
SK-20-641
56.65
59.70
3.05
0.41
79
1.47
21A
SK-20-641
64.84
68.20
3.36
0.90
203
3.61
21A
SK-20-641
71.75
76.25
4.50
0.69
13
0.87
21A
SK-20-641
81.70
90.70
9.00
0.45
109
1.89
21A
SK-20-641
142.60
150.00
7.40
1.86
5
1.93
21A
SK-20-642
103.00
105.00
2.00
0.86
26
1.20
21A
SK-20-642
113.40
115.40
2.00
0.81
24
1.12
21A
SK-20-643
168.05
171.50
3.45
2.77
5
2.84
21C
SK-20-643
176.00
181.00
5.00
1.35
5
1.42
21C
SK-20-644
58.24
71.00
12.76
1.72
40
2.25
21C
SK-20-647
110.00
112.00
2.00
2.43
5
2.50
21A
SK-20-647
116.45
118.95
2.50
1.42
5
1.48
21A
SK-20-649
12.95
36.00
23.05
1.61
56
2.36
HW
SK-20-649
43.70
48.00
4.30
0.97
37
1.46
HW
SK-20-650
19.00
23.70
4.70
1.51
34
1.96
21E
SK-20-650
31.40
43.60
12.20
2.17
44
2.75
21E
SK-20-650
47.00
54.50
7.50
4.19
18
4.43
21E
SK-20-651
17.50
19.77
2.27
1.28
18
1.52
21E
SK-20-651
29.63
55.00
25.37
1.78
28
2.15
21E
SK-20-652
2.90
15.48
12.58
0.88
37
1.37
21E
SK-20-652
19.40
29.20
9.80
2.99
22
3.29
21E
SK-20-652
32.37
36.50
4.13
1.14
47
1.77
21E
SK-20-652
63.00
67.50
4.50
1.17
5
1.24
21E
SK-20-652
90.50
105.00
14.50
1.46
48
2.10
21E
SK-20-653
7.50
12.25
4.75
0.95
63
1.79
21E
SK-20-653
16.40
26.80
10.40
3.56
29
3.94
21E
SK-20-653
29.65
36.00
6.35
0.98
39
1.50
21E
SK-20-653
51.00
63.00
12.00
3.92
59
4.70
21E
Including
57.50
58.50
1.00
14.25
341
18.80
21E
SK-20-654
6.00
12.43
6.43
0.75
39
1.27
21E
SK-20-654
14.50
27.49
12.99
2.32
23
2.63
21E
SK-20-654
32.10
36.50
4.40
1.06
60
1.86
21E
SK-20-654
60.00
69.00
9.00
1.68
22
1.98
21E
SK-20-654
73.50
91.50
18.00
3.81
18
4.05
21E
Including
82.50
84.00
1.50
13.05
112
14.54
21E
SK-20-654
102.00
108.00
6.00
4.86
70
5.79
21E
Including
105.00
106.00
1.00
24.50
67
25.39
21E
SK-20-654
111.00
113.00
2.00
1.20
5
1.26
21E
SK-20-655
5.50
18.05
12.55
0.77
36
1.25
21E
SK-20-655
21.00
28.00
7.00
1.81
27
2.17
21E
SK-20-655
34.94
40.50
5.56
1.34
19
1.59
21E
SK-20-655
58.15
92.00
33.85
1.73
120
3.33
21E
Including
72.75
74.00
1.25
2.36
1805
26.43
21E
SK-20-656
146.25
148.87
2.62
1.42
7
1.52
21C
SK-20-656
166.00
183.07
17.07
1.43
5
1.50
21C
SK-20-656
196.50
204.00
7.50
1.35
6
1.43
21C
SK-20-656
208.80
215.00
6.20
1.27
5
1.34
21C
SK-20-656
218.00
227.00
9.00
0.92
5
0.99
21C
SK-20-657
61.50
64.00
2.50
3.04
34
3.49
HW
SK-20-658
50.60
56.85
6.25
4.73
68
5.64
HW
Including
53.35
54.00
0.65
10.35
122
11.98
HW
and
54.00
54.70
0.70
15.00
28
15.37
HW
SK-20-658
59.85
65.00
5.15
1.13
21
1.41
HW
SK-20-659
43.40
49.31
5.91
1.45
19
1.70
HW
SK-20-659
59.63
65.00
5.37
1.67
99
2.99
HW
SK-20-661
144.46
154.50
10.04
0.88
67
1.77
21B
SK-20-661
177.50
194.00
16.50
2.02
60
2.82
21B
SK-20-662
147.00
157.50
10.50
1.91
66
2.79
21B
SK-20-662
160.50
168.33
7.83
4.58
27
4.95
21B
SK-20-663
91.38
93.84
2.46
4.43
512
11.26
21C
Including
91.38
92.07
0.69
6.85
292
10.74
21C
and
92.57
93.20
0.63
2.02
1295
19.29
21C
and
93.20
93.84
0.64
7.14
331
11.55
21C
SK-20-663
97.21
116.11
18.90
3.08
45
3.68
21C
Including
99.59
100.23
0.64
22.10
811
32.91
21C
and
102.95
103.75
0.80
18.90
5
18.97
21C
SK-20-663
122.26
128.66
6.40
1.66
9
1.78
21C
SK-20-663
141.00
168.50
27.50
1.33
11
1.47
21C
SK-20-664
80.91
87.38
6.47
4.48
136
6.30
21C
Including
84.00
84.74
0.74
10.75
88
11.92
21C
and
84.74
85.51
0.77
13.00
662
21.83
21C
SK-20-664
89.56
100.50
10.94
1.03
6
1.12
21C
SK-20-664
105.00
110.91
5.91
1.54
25
1.88
21C
SK-20-664
138.88
153.50
14.62
1.39
5
1.46
21C
SK-20-664
159.45
161.90
2.45
0.85
6
0.94
21C
SK-20-664
166.81
172.00
5.19
1.53
5
1.60
21C
SK-20-665
100.00
103.95
3.95
1.40
33
1.84
21C
SK-20-665
107.55
109.91
2.36
1.03
8
1.14
21C
SK-20-665
112.04
126.79
14.75
2.02
10
2.16
21C
Including
121.19
121.79
0.60
14.60
71
15.55
21C
SK-20-665
132.90
137.50
4.60
0.87
15
1.07
21C
SK-20-665
141.50
153.89
12.39
1.41
9
1.53
21C
SK-20-665
158.50
163.50
5.00
2.33
6
2.41
21C
SK-20-666
80.00
93.00
13.00
|
1.33
50
2.00
21C
SK-20-666
95.59
107.95
12.36
1.10
18
1.34
21C
SK-20-666
113.00
123.50
10.50
1.27
164
3.46
21C
Including
117.50
119.00
1.50
2.09
897
14.05
21C
SK-20-666
134.00
165.50
31.50
1.70
7
1.79
21C
SK-20-667
95.00
100.00
5.00
1.46
95
2.72
21C
Including
97.69
98.68
0.99
4.84
424
10.49
21C
SK-20-667
109.00
128.00
19.00
1.30
11
1.44
21C
SK-20-667
132.00
140.24
8.24
0.86
7
0.96
21C
SK-20-667
148.13
164.69
16.56
1.76
16
1.98
21C
SK-20-668
85.28
90.50
5.22
0.87
17
1.10
21C
SK-20-668
97.23
106.11
8.88
1.66
40
2.19
21C
SK-20-668
117.00
123.59
6.59
2.03
9
2.15
21C
SK-20-668
126.50
175.00
48.50
2.36
6
2.44
21C
SK-20-669
78.12
86.60
8.48
3.33
46
3.93
21C
Including
84.54
86.04
1.50
10.00
110
11.47
21C
SK-20-669
90.33
110.00
19.67
1.97
39
2.49
21C
Including
90.33
91.12
0.79
11.25
313
15.42
21C
SK-20-669
115.00
118.00
3.00
1.17
5
1.24
21C
SK-20-669
129.50
134.00
4.50
0.95
5
1.02
21C
SK-20-669
137.00
164.09
27.09
1.22
27
1.58
21C
SK-20-670
24.93
27.65
2.72
5.55
15
5.76
21C
Including
26.00
26.79
0.79
11.80
10
11.93
21C
SK-20-670
98.00
109.34
11.34
5.20
129
6.92
21C
Including
98.50
99.26
0.76
36.40
1105
51.13
21C
and
102.68
103.18
0.50
23.70
656
32.45
21C
and
108.30
108.84
0.54
12.30
271
15.91
21C
SK-20-670
112.40
120.50
8.10
1.05
18
1.29
21C
SK-20-670
123.50
136.00
12.50
1.32
7
1.41
21C
SK-20-670
145.00
147.50
2.50
1.24
8
1.35
21C
SK-20-670
154.11
173.00
18.89
1.20
14
1.38
21C
SK-20-672
27.80
30.20
2.40
2.23
21
2.51
21C
SK-20-672
91.75
112.85
21.10
1.51
20
1.78
21C
SK-20-672
118.70
156.50
37.80
1.79
7
1.89
21C
SK-20-673
137.60
149.50
11.90
0.87
10
1.01
21C
SK-20-675
111.75
139.50
27.75
2.38
30
2.78
21C
SK-20-676
105.64
113.20
7.56
2.74
111
4.23
21C
Including
106.42
107.20
0.78
12.60
754
22.65
21C
SK-20-676
117.20
151.00
33.80
2.25
9
2.37
21C
SK-20-681
133.25
136.00
2.75
0.91
7
1.00
21C
SK-20-681
149.50
175.00
25.50
3.78
6
3.86
21C
SK-20-681
183.50
186.50
3.00
0.73
5
0.80
21C
SK-20-683
139.60
145.50
5.90
0.93
5
1.00
21C
SK-20-683
148.50
175.50
27.00
1.97
5
2.04
21C
SK-20-683
178.50
181.50
3.00
0.95
5
1.02
21C
SK-20-684
128.60
131.40
2.80
1.17
5
1.24
21C
SK-20-684
143.00
147.75
4.75
1.30
5
1.37
21C
SK-20-684
160.66
178.50
17.84
2.70
5
2.77
21C
SK-20-686
121.50
126.40
4.90
3.40
259
6.86
21C
Including
122.20
122.90
0.70
4.12
1090
18.65
21C
and
122.90
123.60
0.70
7.10
536
14.25
21C
SK-20-686
128.70
136.00
7.30
0.70
5
0.77
21C
SK-20-686
148.30
173.00
24.70
2.42
5
2.49
21C
SK-20-687
123.20
134.20
11.00
1.26
85
2.39
21C
Including
123.20
124.00
0.80
2.87
540
10.07
21C
SK-20-687
139.00
143.50
4.50
2.35
99
3.67
21C
SK-20-687
147.00
155.80
8.80
1.38
5
1.44
21C
SK-20-688
126.25
140.10
13.85
4.71
15
4.91
21C
Including
138.10
139.10
1.00
22.00
<5
22.00
21C
SK-20-688
143.00
146.00
3.00
1.55
5
1.62
21C
SK-20-688
152.00
155.50
3.50
1.55
5
1.62
21C
SK-20-689
1.20
17.84
16.64
3.65
26
4.00
21E
SK-20-689
22.45
32.00
9.55
1.23
116
2.78
21E
SK-20-689
52.00
92.00
40.00
2.62
143
4.53
21E
Including
87.00
88.00
1.00
12.15
2260
42.28
21E
and
88.85
90.00
1.15
2.29
889
14.14
21E
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.
Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:
Hole-ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
SK-20-575
9,761.4
10,289.0
1,018.6
220.0
128.1
- 81.0
SK-20-580
9,761.4
10,289.0
1,019.0
215.0
210.1
- 84.0
SK-20-610
9,712.5
10,627.4
916.9
165.0
95.2
- 75.2
SK-20-611
9,712.5
10,627.4
920.1
165.0
95.2
- 69.9
SK-20-612
9,712.5
10,627.4
920.0
165.0
95.2
- 64.1
SK-20-628
9,855.7
10,366.1
1,013.4
240.5
253.0
- 76.0
SK-20-629
9,989.5
10,785.3
909.7
65.0
167.2
- 81.1
SK-20-631
9,989.5
10,785.3
909.2
75.0
167.2
- 65.0
SK-20-632
9,989.5
10,785.3
909.8
65.0
199.9
- 69.0
SK-20-633
9,989.5
10,785.3
910.1
65.0
262.3
- 67.2
SK-20-634
9,989.5
10,785.3
910.6
60.0
262.0
- 83.1
SK-20-635
9,738.1
10,633.7
923.6
232.0
96.9
- 86.0
SK-20-636
9,886.9
10,361.8
1,013.2
145.0
102.6
- 66.2
SK-20-638
9,755.9
10,661.4
912.8
200.0
100.3
- 52.0
SK-20-639
9,863.7
10,654.5
941.9
181.0
260.8
- 89.3
SK-20-640
9,863.7
10,654.5
941.5
183.0
345.2
- 81.4
SK-20-641
9,822.3
9,800.8
1,057.3
150.0
250.2
- 44.9
SK-20-642
9,822.3
9,800.8
1,057.3
151.0
219.8
- 44.8
SK-20-643
9,863.7
10,654.5
943.0
181.0
345.5
- 84.7
SK-20-644
9,990.9
10,770.0
911.4
71.0
192.2
- 81.2
SK-20-647
9,822.3
9,800.8
1,057.4
152.0
219.8
- 60.1
SK-20-649
9,936.2
10,780.2
897.1
55.0
75.4
- 65.0
SK-20-650
10,062.4
10,428.1
966.9
65.0
30.1
- 62.2
SK-20-651
10,062.4
10,428.1
965.0
55.0
30.1
- 79.9
SK-20-652
10,107.0
10,363.0
978.4
105.0
110.1
- 67.2
SK-20-653
10,107.0
10,363.0
976.9
75.0
122.8
- 57.0
SK-20-654
10,107.0
10,363.0
981.6
120.0
138.1
- 65.1
SK-20-655
10,107.0
10,363.0
979.9
115.0
165.1
- 81.7
SK-20-656
9,855.7
10,366.1
1,012.4
227.0
241.8
- 78.2
SK-20-657
9,990.9
10,770.0
912.1
68.0
192.0
- 65.3
SK-20-658
9,990.9
10,770.0
912.6
65.0
223.0
- 71.1
SK-20-659
9,990.9
10,770.0
911.4
65.0
272.2
- 66.1
SK-20-661
9,861.5
10,482.4
1,001.6
200.0
114.2
- 72.0
SK-20-662
9,861.5
10,482.4
996.9
180.0
141.2
- 78.0
SK-20-663
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
170.0
177.0
- 66.2
SK-20-664
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
172.0
182.1
- 75.3
SK-20-665
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
167.0
182.9
- 62.2
SK-20-666
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
174.0
186.0
- 71.0
SK-20-667
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
178.0
191.1
- 64.0
SK-20-668
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
175.0
192.0
- 69.9
SK-20-669
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
176.0
192.8
- 73.9
SK-20-670
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
177.0
194.9
- 60.0
SK-20-672
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
161.0
207.5
- 76.9
SK-20-673
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
162.0
207.2
- 50.1
SK-20-675
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
148.0
220.7
- 65.0
SK-20-676
9,814.6
10,876.0
849.3
159.0
223.0
- 69.9
SK-20-681
9,718.0
10,727.4
881.4
190.0
91.2
- 55.1
SK-20-683
9,718.0
10,727.4
881.5
193.0
96.0
- 57.0
SK-20-684
9,718.0
10,727.4
881.8
195.0
96.1
- 53.1
SK-20-686
9,718.0
10,727.4
884.6
195.0
96.0
- 60.9
SK-20-687
9,718.0
10,727.4
886.3
155.8
102.0
- 59.0
SK-20-688
9,718.0
10,727.4
885.5
155.5
110.1
- 63.2
SK-20-689
10,130.6
10,362.1
976.7
112.0
250.1
- 82.9
