TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today that it has added to its leadership team as it looks to accelerate its partnership strategy and increase its focus on the U.S. market.

As part of this effort, the Company has appointed Hunt Henrie as its Chief Business Officer and Seth Schulman as its Vice President of Global Regulatory and Clinical Affairs.

Across his extensive and diverse career, Mr. Henrie has spent three decades as a global leader in the finance industry, including more than 25 years in investment banking, private equity and venture investing. As a result, he has developed vast experience driving strategy, business development and investments for global medtech and life science companies.

Most recently, Mr. Henrie served as Managing Director and Global Head of Medtech at Locust Walk, an independent strategic advisory, M&A, and capital markets investment bank. He also held positions at Ferghana Partners and J.P. Morgan Chase, among others. Mr. Henrie is a former member of the board of directors at XShares and he advises a number of innovative medtech companies. He earned a bachelor's degree from Boston University in International Relations, a master's degree from The Johns Hopkins University's Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, and he attended Stanford University's Graduate School of Business Executive Education Program.

Mr. Schulman has spent more than 25 years in regulatory affairs at medical device and biotech companies across the U.S. Most recently, Mr. Schulman served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Penumbra Inc., a global healthcare company developing medical devices and innovative therapies. Prior to that, he held roles at Genzyme Biosurgery (now, Sanofi Genzyme), Medtronic Vascular, and Boston Scientific. He earned his bachelor's degree in Biology from Tufts University.

"TISSIUM will benefit greatly from the wisdom and business acumen that Hunt and Seth can deliver for our company, especially as we look to expand the business and meet our strategic goals. The addition of an industry veteran such as Hunt to TISSIUM's roster significantly enhances our ability to achieve our goal to be a leader in tissue reconstruction through partnerships with industry, starting with our two programs in Cardiovascular and Hernia repair," said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM. "Additionally, the appointment of Seth brings the required Regulatory experience to TISSIUM as we position the company to expand our platform of products with multiple indications and move into a new phase in Europe and especially the U.S."

Mr. Henrie said, "I am thrilled to join the team at this important time and support Christophe's leadership and unique vision for TISSIUM. The company is innovating at a high level and I am excited to support the company's mission to help patients by bringing its proprietary platform of biomorphic programmable polymer-based products to market."

Mr. Schulman said, "I am very pleased to join TISSIUM during this time of growth and acceleration. Throughout my career, I have been passionate about helping to develop medical technologies that provide significant clinical benefit to patients and physicians, advancing products through the regulatory process, and identifying the optimal approach for these technologies to reach patients. As I take on this new role, I am excited to join the team in leading TISSIUM into this next phase."

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM is a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to and integrate with surrounding tissue to enable tissue reconstruction. Furthermore, the polymer building blocks enable customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company is developing a portfolio of solutions for peripheral nerve, gastrointestinal, ENT and cardiovascular applications. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

