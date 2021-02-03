CoreDial is Named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner by Energage

Cloud communications provider is recognized for creating a comfortable, collaborative, healthy and secure workplace both in the office and while working from home

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration and contact center solutions, has been named a winner of the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that evaluates and improves work environments. Top Workplaces USA Award winners were determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a national survey Energage conducted, which compared responses against major benchmarks.

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, CoreDial has earned an outstanding reputation for providing its over 160 employees with programs, resources, and facilities that promote professional development, health and wellness, and community involvement. As the company transitioned from its on-premises programs to remote working during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, CoreDial also shifted many of its employee support and outreach initiatives online, ensuring that key programs can be accessed from any location.

"CoreDial has always believed that building a strong culture is critical for keeping our team engaged, happy, and productive," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's Chief Executive Officer. "During the pandemic we made a purposeful effort to provide as many virtual activities and opportunities to stay connected as possible, including ongoing and readily available support from our HR, management and Leadership teams. While ours is a very positive, and success-oriented culture, we stayed grounded in the potential negative aspects that come from social distancing, quarantining and being isolated from one another. We made it our priority to do whatever we could to ensure our employees' health and well-being, both professionally and personally. We knew that to maintain the awesome culture we've built, it was more important than ever to come together as one team, united and connected in meaningful ways that enable us to continue growing and thriving. The outcome of this focus on culture has been incredible; our team is stronger than ever, extremely engaged, and more innovative and productive than ever. We're proud that CoreDial was selected as one of the best workplaces in America, and we're thrilled that this recognition is based entirely on employee feedback. It's an award that truly validates our emphasis on creating a culture that enables everyone in the company to want more, give more and get it done."

According to Eric Rubino, chief executive officer of Energage, the Top Workplaces program has been beneficial to help companies understand how employees value their professional environments.

"When companies give employees a voice, organizations come together to navigate challenges and find a path forward," explained Rubino. "This is precisely the impetus behind the Top Workplaces initiative. It draws on real-time insights into what works best for their respective organizations so they can make informed decisions for their people and companies."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 35,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

