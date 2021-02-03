Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - MINERCO Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) appoints Abdul Rahman for his expertise in blockchain including BITCOIN and Etherium. This appointment will finalize Minerco's development of the company's token SHRU as it creates its payment gateway to buy cannabis and psilocybin utilizing blockchain.

Rahman will also be developing Minerco's private-label debit card allowing Minerco's cryptocurrencies to be used at any ATM, in shops, and on online merchants. SHRU token is presently on 7 exchanges and quickly working to integrate on additional ones.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the price of Bitcoin has increased from $4,803 to more than $36,000 as of mid-January.

"Hundreds of sizable companies are now using Blockchain and its underlying technology to make their operations more efficient-and, thanks to its extraordinary returns, boost their profits. We anticipate doing the same for our shareholders "says CEO Julius Jenge.

Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE), was recently acquired by psilocybin research and investment firm and is emerging as the world's first publicly-traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.

