Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a channel partnership agreement ("Agreement") with SensorSuite Inc. ("SensorSuite") to deliver SensorSuite's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Energy Cloud Ecosystem ("E.C.E") Platform to multi-unit residential building ("MURB") and non-BAS customers across Canada.

"Universal PropTech is pleased to bring SensorSuite's AI platform to our MURB customers and prospects," stated Chris Hazelton, President and CEO of UPI. "The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence is another tool in our expanding Building Performance offering to improve our evidence-based approach, ongoing services revenues and sustain our Trusted Advisor status."

SensorSuite's E.C.E platform seamlessly monitors, controls and optimizes Electricity, Gas and Water assets. Using AI algorithms, the Energy Cloud Ecosystem aggregates and co-ordinates Distributed Energy Resources to eliminate wastage and increase operational efficiency.

SensorSuite has deployed their AI solution in over 157 MURBs in Canada generating 12 billion data points per year. The Energy Cloud Ecosystem can generate between 20% to 30% in energy efficiency for MURB owners and managers, in an ongoing service model.

VCI Controls, a UPI wholly owned subsidiary, has provided services to over 2000 buildings in over 40 years, and will assess opportunities to generate Building Performance revenues with past, current customers and new prospects.

Glen Spry, President and CEO of SensorSuite, "We are excited to have Universal PropTech actively drive sales in Canada. Having a 40-year controls company like VCI Controls, enables us to start to scale the success of our AI Energy Cloud Ecosystem Platform."

About SensorSuite Inc.

SensorSuite, a leading energy management PropTech company, delivers building system optimization for MURBs and non-BAS facilities. SensorSuite empowers facility owners and property managers with an AI Energy Cloud Ecosystem platform to visualize, control and optimize energy consumption across their entire portfolio.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

