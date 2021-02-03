Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic to Present at ZAPI Stakeholders Virtual Meeting

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs, and improve the performance of vaccines, drugs and other biological products at flexible commercial scales, today announced that Ronen Tchelet, PhD, Dyadic's Chief Scientific Officer, will make a presentation during the European Union Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) Zoonotic Anticipation Preparedness Initiative - ZAPI Stakeholders Virtual Web Meeting to be held on February 4th and 5th, 2020.

"Dyadic's C1 gene expression platform has played an important role in the success of the ZAPI project", said Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic's CEO. Mr Emalfarb continued "Our participation in the ZAPI project has led to several fully funded animal health collaborations outside of ZAPI as well as helping accelerate the development of our C1 technology which is being used to facilitate a fast, coordinated, and practical response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and help to better prepare industry and governments to combat new infectious diseases as soon as they emerge."

Dr. Tchelet commented, "In the ZAPI project, and subsequently in our SARS-CoV-2 antigen programs, we have demonstrated that C1 is a robust and highly productive cell line for a number of gene expression challenges related to the production of antigens for the Schmallenberg virus (SBV) and Rift Valley Fever (RVFV). One of our key accomplishments in the ZAPI program, was that the C1 gene expression platform had far better results as compared to the baculovirus cells for both the SBV and RVFV antigens, enabling the ZAPI project to meet its objectives of producing a sufficient amount of low cost doses with reduced fermentation volume capacity."

"Within the collaboration, we helped to validate a prolific fungus, developed by one of our project partners, Dyadic, who demonstrated that their C1 technology can be used to churn out vaccines and antibodies in unprecedented amounts which has the potential to further accelerate biologic manufacturing processes," said project coordinator Dr. Jean-Christophe Audonnet." Dr. Audonnet continued "Dyadic and its C1 cell line far exceeded our initial expectations at the start of the program, turning in record antigen productivity for both the SBV and RVFV antigens."

About: The ZAPI Stakeholders Final Conference Virtual Meeting is an open conference, and all details are available at https://zapi-stakeholders-final-conference.iabs.org/

If you would like to listen in, please register in advance at https://www.iabs.org/zapi-stakeholders-final-conference .

Note: Dr Tchelet will present Dyadic slides in sessions 2b and 2c on Thursday February 4th. The times posted on the website link above are CET time, six hours ahead of EST time.

About Zoonotic Anticipation Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI).

In March 2015, IMI (Innovative Medicine Initiative - https://www.imi.europa.eu) launched ZAPI (Zoonotic Anticipation and Preparedness Initiative) to set up methodologies and platform technologies that would be ready to put into production for vaccines and neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to efficiently counter emerging or remerging zoonotic viruses.

"The objective is to demonstrate that we can deliver on these platforms, using three different prototype models of diseases that occurred in the recent past and which are zoonotic in nature." The viruses that [have been] used as models are Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV); Schmallenberg virus; and Rift Valley Fever virus'. IMI ZAPI Interview

Six years later, the ZAPI project has made great strides in vaccine and antibody design, and new approaches for achieving the "surge manufacturing capacity" objective. The Final Stakeholders Global Meeting will present an overview of the main findings and key learnings from the ZAPI project partnership's experience for improving our One Health preparedness status for facing effectively future pandemics.

Contact:

ESTELLE VINCENT - estelle.vincent@finovatis.com

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at http://www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Mark Emalfarb

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: memalfarb@dyadic.com

SOURCE: Dyadic International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627581/Dyadic-to-Present-at-ZAPI-Stakeholders-Virtual-Meeting