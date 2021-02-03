RDE, Inc. Partners with Rosebud Restaurants for its Restaurant.com Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Rosebud Restaurants to provide marketing services on its digital deals platform for their six Rosebud and two Carmine's locations across Chicagoland.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We are extremely excited to welcome Alex and his Rosebud Restaurants to our platform. We look forward to expanding our 'Best Deal Every Meal' offerings for their well-known, high-quality restaurants. Our millions of registered users are always looking for new restaurant deals on our platform and especially in this pandemic environment with an opportunity to support a local Chicago restaurant."

Rosebud Restaurant Group was founded by legendary Chicago restaurateur Alex Dana, who has lived and made his career by that philosophy adding, "You can't look back if you want to move ahead." Mr. Dana has been moving ahead for the better part of four decades, expanding the success of his original Rosebud into Chicago's first major restaurant group and an international household name. Beloved by celebrities, politicians, global leaders and the everyman alike, all of Dana's Rosebud Restaurants throughout Chicagoland retain an authenticity and a high level of quality and service that has become an industry standard. In 1976, Dana opened The Rosebud on Chicago's Taylor Street in Little Italy. Slowly but surely, it became renowned for its delicious, authentic Italian cuisine made from fresh ingredients. Soon, it became a phenomenon-a hotspot for local and visiting celebrities. Mr. Dana has parlayed those early victories into a family of restaurants that has been woven into the very fabric of Chicago. From Carmine's to Rosebud on Rush, the Rosebud name has expanded to the suburbs and beyond with a new 10,000 square foot, three floor flagship location opening up in Prudential Plaza on Randolph Street early Summer 2021.

For additional information on Rosebud Restaurant Group, please visit: https://rosebudrestaurants.com.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com

About Rosebud Restaurants

For over 40 years, Rosebud Restaurants have been bringing classic Italian food to Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Each location has an authenticity and a high level of quality and service that have become an industry standard. Rosebud's founder, Alex Dana, has built a family of restaurants that are woven into the very fabric of Chicago.

Rosebud Restaurants are known for serving up generous portions of both hospitality and quality Italian food. Today, Rosebud Restaurants operate nine restaurants including two steakhouses and seven white tablecloth Italian concepts. Each restaurant provides a unique o?ering within the community and upholds the highest standards for exceptional cuisine and superior wine selections.

