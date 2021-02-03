Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach $22.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases drive the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Dialysis Site (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, and Home Dialysis), Modality (Conventional and Daily), and Product (Devices and Consumables): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry was estimated at $15.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $22.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases drive the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. On the other hand, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impede the growth to some extent. However, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and rise in improved market strategies by key players are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has not been much affected by the outbreak of covid-19, since the rules and regulations pertaining to pandemic have not been imposed on the healthcare sector.

However, major surgeries such as kidney transplants were postponed during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby influencing the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market to certain extent.

The hemodialysis segment to maintain the lion's share by 2027-

Based on type, the hemodialysis segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, due to the fact that it is a preferred form of approach among healthcare professionals for patients suffering from ESRD. The peritoneal dialysis segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. Rise in emergence of technologically advanced products for peritoneal dialysis is expected to drive the segment growth.

The consumables segment to dominate during the forecast period-

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for 92% of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is because these products are used frequently and they constantly need to be replaced with new ones.

Asia-Pacific, followed byNorth America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2027. Increase in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension, coupled with surge in diagnosis rates in this region are estimated to drive the market growth.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Becton

Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Cook Group

Angiodynamics Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Asahi Kasei Corp

