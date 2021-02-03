Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, completes Industrial insulation tests of Bronya Climate Shield with energy industry giants, Gazprom and Energir, to earn adoption as selected industrial strength thermal insulator, achieving results of 15% energy savings for industry giants Energir, with a one millimetre coat of liquid thermal insulation, and the chosen thermal insulation to be applied to a 1.5 km water and steam pipeline in the coming months, linking the CCUM to the Place Bonaventure Complex Facility in Quebec, Canada.

Bronya Climate Shield has earned its place as trusted thermal insulation in the industrial energy, heating, and air conditioning verticals by providing results from testing its nano-tech liquid thermal insulation paints with Energir and Gazprom, meeting industry specifications of energy efficiency for large industrial energy providers.

With Energir, the Bronya Climate Shield product line was applied mid-operation to steam networks, hot water networks and boiler networks, with constant operating temperatures at 275 degrees Celsius, or 527 degrees Fahrenheit, while operating 24/7. The networks are supplied by four boilers with a total capacity of 145 MW for heat, and five chillers with a total capacity of 18.4 MW for Cold, and 2 MW for electricity backup energy. These units are large enough to meet the thermal energy needs of all its clients, regardless of climatic conditions.

The networks supply over 1.8 million m² in various infrastructures: office towers, shopping centres, hotels, a RTM train station, a university campus, and prestige apartments in the downtown core of Montreal, the equivalent of a city of 30,000 people. Energir provides thermal services to over one third of Montreal's downtown core. It has been operating the Montreal Thermal Plant since its creation in 1947.

Energir has the second largest network in Canada owned by Trencap (61%) and by Enbridge (38%). Energir is involved in developing renewable, liquefied and compressed natural gas, solar and wind power, and hydroelectricity. In Québec, Energir produces electricity from wind and distributes traditional and renewable natural gas. In the United States, Energir produces and distributes electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources as well as natural gas.

The company has conducted research and development on a sustainable and cost-effective solution for the heating and air conditioning industry to reduce energy cost and carbon emissions with proven results.

Bronya Climate Shield has conducted research with Gazprom over several years confirming energy savings in heating and air conditioning, of all its product lines, which is available in its supplemental filing with market regulators, filed in conjunction with this release. Detailed results from applied thermal insulation testing with Gazprom, over several years, has demonstrated the coefficient of thermal conductivity of the liquid ceramic thermal coating of Bronya Classic is in compliance with specifications 2216-006-09560516-2013 available in our supplemental filings.

Gazprom is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe and Turkey. Gazprom is a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation headquartered in the Lakhta Center in Saint Petersburg. As of 2019, with sales over US $120 billion, it sits as the largest publicly-listed natural gas company in the world and the largest company in Russia by revenue. Gazprom is vertically integrated and is active in every area of the gas industry, including exploration and, refining, transport, distribution and marketing, and power generation.

The company will provide further updates on applications with Energir and Gazprom contracts in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc., is a Nevada company that acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide business development, funding, and other support for start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green-companies dedicated to protecting the environment. The Company is currently focused on our wholly owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group and commercializing our Bronya Climate Shield brand, a versatile thermal insulation paint capable of increasing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC Pink: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco Depot, Inc.

2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 800, Las Vegas, NV, 89102

WEBSITE:

ecdp.co

+1-(800) 323-7006

info@ecdp.co

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

1-(844) 427-6692

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the new team members expertise and how the Company will benefit from their ability to assist the Company implement its business plan. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the implementation of the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, risks associated with the industry, competition, regulatory change, the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors, and the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's proposed business, such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to the Company's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property and reliable supply chains; risks related to the Company and its business generally. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73557