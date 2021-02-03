Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Provides 2021 Outlook and will be Presenting at the Live Webcast Investor Conference Thursday, February 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to share a market update, outlook for 2021 and to announce Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Experion's CEO will be presenting at the live webcast investor conference this Thursday, February 4, 2021.

As we enter 2021, Experion and its brand, Citizen Stash, have now been serving the Canadian premium cannabis market for almost two years. The premium market has evolved and matured over 2020, increasing to $3 billion in annual revenue according to Statistics Canada, with continued expansion and growth expected into 2021, fueled by improved retail access across Canada, a robust flower market and increased availability of concentrates and edibles.

Experion is also seeing two distinct consumer purchasing patterns emerge in the Canadian market. On the one hand, strong demand exists for low cost, fair quality, "value priced" products. However, demand continues to increase in the upper premium end of the market for brands with high quality products where consumers can justify paying the additional expense. Citizen Stash is just such a brand, being nominated for several national awards and increasing consumer demand driven by strong word of mouth from repeat purchasers due to the top-quality experience the suite of our products provides to customers.

Additionally, the provincial cannabis exchanges and retailers are now at a place where they have strong data of which brands are fitting into the various quality segments because of sales history. Increasingly, the provincial exchanges are favoring premium brands, which support their ability to achieve their volume and margin targets, while also staying true to one of their key objectives which is to keep consumers out of the black market. The private retailers are also in a similar position and their budtenders are quite adept at moving consumers from discount cannabis to premium product choices, that they know their customers will like, which will ultimately drive higher margins and increasing profits for their business.

These trends play right into Citizen Stash's premium brand position, driving consumer demand and fueling the growth of Experion's unique 'aggregation and distribution' model. Experion's advantage is the ability to rapidly scale premium craft flower production without significant capital expenditures. By leveraging existing cultivation capacity through structured "grow and buy back" partnerships, Experion can deploy its capital in product inventory and marketing to rapidly drive sales nationally. Based on the success of this model and market trends for premium products, we have had four consecutive quarters of revenue growth and are positioned to grow well beyond what we have accomplished in 2020.

Experion will realize significant growth and continue to capture market share in 2021 by leveraging what we have built, including:

Expansion into all markets within Canada.

Maximizing the visibility of our Citizen Stash brand within our current markets.

Expanding our premium product offerings with further innovation, namely, new in-demand strains, concentrates and edibles.

Accelerating our highly scalable and capital efficient 'aggregation and distribution' model nationally.

Partnering or acquiring a central Canadian cannabis operation to replicate our B.C. based Mission facility to keep pace with our revenue growth.

Experion to Webcast Live at VirturalInvestorConference.com on Feb 4th, 2021

To learn more about both Experion and Citizen Stash's future, Experion's CEO Mr. Jarrett Malnarich is attending a live virtual investor conference. Experion invites any shareholders, investors, advisors and analysist to attend a real-time, interactive investor presentation this Thursday February 4, 2021 at 4:00PM EST or 1:00PM PST. Learn more about the event and to register for the Virtual Conference, please visit: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of premium cannabis brands and products and is best known for its' rapidly growing Adult-Use premium brand Citizen Stash. The company's growth strategy incorporates a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "future", "forecasts", "potential", "outlook" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "likely", "could", "should", "can", "typically", "traditionally" or "tends to" occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking statements, pertaining to, among other things, the following: The Company's capital spending forecast and expectations of how it will be funded; near-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's capital management strategy and financial position; the impact of governmental and Company measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's outlook, activity levels, supply chains and sales channels; loss of markets; further legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis or otherwise affecting the Company's business or its consumers generally, including delays in the issuance of licenses; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and marketing costs.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements are made, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that such statements and information will prove to be correct and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual performance and results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: known and unknown risks, including those set forth in the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") (a copy of which can be found under Experion's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com); a significant expansion of COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts thereof; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategy; integration of acquisitions, competition, and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to acquisitions, development projects or capital expenditures and changes in legislation; stock market volatility and the inability to access sufficient capital from external and internal sources; general economic, market or business conditions including those in the event of an epidemic, natural disaster or other event; global economic events; changes to the Company's financial position and cash flow; the availability of qualified personnel, management or other key inputs; currency exchange fluctuations; changes in political and security stability; potential industry developments; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue importance or reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should refer to "Risk Factors" set out in the MD&A.

Statements, including forward-looking statements, contained in this news release are made as of the date they are given and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

