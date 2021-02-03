SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Entertainment Returns to Current Status With OTC Markets & Provides Shareholder Update

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), a provider of wireless communications products and services, digital content and media distribution solutions, is pleased to report that it is current with its corporate and financial filings with OTC Markets Group Inc. and has returned to Current Status. The Company's next filing is due on or before March 31, 2021 for fiscal year-end 2020 which also is the Company's 4th Quarter.

To update, SMC continues executing on its business plan to explore acquisition targets that are in-line with the Company's strategy and vision.

SMC also announces here the promotion of Mr. Ron Hughes to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hughes joined SMC's team in May 2020 as Vice President of Communication. In his new role, Mr. Hughes will oversee and manage SMC's day-to-day operations including but not limited to identifying acquisition targets, revenue growth, integration of SMC's subsidiaries to be more aligned with a shared focus and vision, capital markets, investment opportunities, corporate and marketing dissemination along with shareholder communications.

With over 25 years of business development experience, Mr. Hughes was introduced to the investments market in 1992. In 1996, Mr. Hughes joined Global Securities as a Licensed Investment Advisor providing investment analysis, equity & debt trading and capital structure to corporate finance. In 2001, Mr. Hughes became president of former TransAmerican Energy Inc., now American Biofuels Inc. and currently serves on the boards of three publicly traded companies both in the United States and Canada. Mr. Hughes completed studies in International Marketing and Management from University of Hawaii (1988), and Resource Economics from the University of Alberta (1987).

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of wireless communications services, digital content, and media distribution solutions. Our multi-discipline revenue approach includes providing media and wireless internet service to under-served markets by acquiring under-capitalized WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers). For more information, visit www.smceinc.com.

Press Contact:

Ron Hughes

Chief Operating Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

Ron.Hughes.operations@gmail.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: SMC Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627417/SMC-Entertainment-Returns-to-Current-Status-With-OTC-Markets-Provides-Shareholder-Update