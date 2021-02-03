Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Jeremy Kendall to the Board of Directors

Industry Pioneer Adds Extensive Global Operating and Business Building Expertise

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that Mr. Jeremy Kendall, a natural and organic food industry pioneer with deep operating and business building experience, has been appointed to the Organto board of directors, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Kendall brings extensive business building, operating and governance experience to the board, with deep expertise in natural and organic foods. Amongst a number of business ventures over his distinguished career, Mr. Kendall founded SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL and TSX:SOY), a leading organic foods company with global reach, focused on plant-based foods and beverages. Over the course of his tenure at SunOpta Mr. Kendall served as Chair and CEO, and led the business through a combination of strong internal growth and numerous acquisitions to over $1.0 billion in both revenues and market capitalization. Mr. Kendall currently serves as Chair of the Board of Jemtec Inc. (TSX-V:JTC) and also is director of a number of private and charitable organizations.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy join our board at this exciting time in our Company's history. His passion for organic and healthy foods, combined with deep business building, operating, acquisition and integration experience will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our aggressive growth plans." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO. "Over the last number of months, we have added considerable foods industry experience and depth to our board, and Jeremy's appointment is yet another step forward as we build a world-class board of directors to govern and support the organization."

In September 2020, Organto announced the appointment of Joost Verrest to the board of directors and in December 2020 announced the appointment of Mr. Gert Jan van Noortwijk to the board. Mr. Verrest is a seasoned industry executive with over twenty years of experience in developing impactful and sustainable businesses with a focus on best-in-class go-to-market strategies. Mr. van Noortwijk brings strategic global agribusiness and supply chain expertise to Organto with over thirty years of experience in raw material procurement, product handling, logistics, currency and commodity hedging and business development.

In hand with the appointment of Jeremy Kendall, Mr. Javier Reyes has stepped down from the board and has assumed the role of Strategic Advisor, focused on assisting Organto in expanding its operations in Mexico and other Latin American markets. "We want to thank Javier for his many contributions to the board of Organto, and most importantly, we look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we work to expand our operations in Mexico and other Latin American markets." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO.

Completion of the Sale of Guatemala Plant

Organto also announced the cancellation of 5,873,357 common shares related to the sale of the Company's former processing assets located in Guatemala. As announced on March 27, 2019 and October 3, 2019, part of the proceeds from the sale included the cancellation and return to treasury of 5,873,357 common shares of Organto. These shares were cancelled in January 2021, completing the final process in the sale of the Guatemala plant.

Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit Grants

Organto also announced today that it has granted a total of 450,000 stock options as per the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. 300,000 of the options were granted to a director with an exercise price of CDN $0.285 vesting 25% immediately and 25% every six months thereafter. 150,000 options were granted to an employee at an exercise price of $0.285, with 20% vesting immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter. All the options granted have a term of five years. In addition, the Company has issued 75,000 restricted share units to a director in accordance with the terms of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% each six months thereafter.

