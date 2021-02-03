Quantzig, advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, announced todaythe release of its latest patient engagement analysis success story that sheds light on the importance of healthcare analytics in the healthcare sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005424/en/

The success story sheds light on how a leading American pharmaceutical company leveraged patient engagement analysis to improve patient engagement. Today pharmaceutical companies are working on improving the patient experience. Quantzig's patient engagement analysis focuses on driving healthcare transformation to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. This success story sheds light on the importance of patient engagement analysis in boosting operational efficiency. Read the success story here:

Request a FREE proposal to understand the potential benefits of patient engagement analysis.

Challenges faced by the pharmaceutical company included-

Rising costs and the need to improve healthcare outcomes

Improve the effectiveness and efficacy of patient outreach

Analyze the patient data and effectively target patients to deliver top-notch services

Improve patient engagement in a cost-effective manner

Over the past 16 years, Quantzig has helped leading pharmaceutical companies to solve some of the most challenging business problems leveraging patient engagement analysis solutions. Want to know more? Contact us.

The client is a leading US-based pharma company well-known for its quality control standards in medicine. This leading pharma company collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its patient engagement analysis expertise to improve patient engagement, experience, and business outcomes.

Request a FREE pilot to know how Quantzig's data-driven approach can help you improve the efficiency of patient outreach using patient engagement analysis.

How did patient engagement analysis help the pharmaceutical firm?

The patient engagement analysis experts of Quantzig conducted a pilot to test the patient engagement model results parallelly along with the existing rule-based calling campaign to compare the results of the analytical approach and measure its success. The solution offered by Quantzig helped this pharmaceutical giant improve conversion rates for the selected group patients by 35%.

The patient engagement analysis solution also helped the client to-

Improve customer satisfaction rates by offering services in real-time through the preferred channel

Witness a 3x boost in operational efficiency

Recent success stories that might interest you-

Embracing the Future One Step a Time: How Logistics Network Remodeling Enabled a Green Chemicals Company to Implement Top-Of-The-Line Logistics Model, Enhance Data Accessibility, and Logistics Visibility

Customer Segmentation Analytics Helped a Payment Card Industry Client Achieve a 2x Increase in CSAT

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the upcoming trends in business intelligence and analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005424/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us