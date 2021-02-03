Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The increase in the adoption of hybrid IT and multi-cloud management is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Cloud Services Brokerage as well as the improved agility and performance and reduction in the enterprise cost will foster market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud Services Brokerage Market" By Platform (Internal Cloud Services Brokerage and External Cloud Services Brokerage), By Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By End Use Industry (Government, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail and Others) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Cloud Services Brokerage Market was valued at USD 9.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26.59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.58% from 2021 to 2027.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Overview

Rapid growth in demand for hybrid IT solutions across large enterprises coupled with growing need for storage and effective management of large volumes of enterprise data, is expected to lead the market toward a remarkable growth path over the forecast period. Additionally, enterprises can provide several cloud-based services from a single point of access, including administration, billing, and support, to their partners and customers. The significant rise in adoption of multi-cloud platforms to cater to the needs of various clients, vendors, and technology partners is likely to remain the key factor driving growth of the global cloud services brokerage market over the forecast period.

The major players in the market are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) ltd., Bitfury Group Limited, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market On the basis of Platform, Development Model, End Use Industry, and Geography.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Platform

Internal Cloud Services Brokerage



External Cloud Services Brokerage

Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Deployment Model

Public



Private



Hybrid

Cloud Services Brokerage Market by End Use Industry

Government



Manufacturing



BFSI



Retail



Others

Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

