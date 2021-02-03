Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) -Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new exploration results from its 100% owned Plata Dorada Copper and Silver project ("Plata Dorada" of "the project") in Peru. The Company completed an exploration program in the Fall of 2020 at Plata Dorada and has identified up to 10 mineralized copper and silver veins with channel sample grades up to 5.76% copper (Cu) and 1,500 g/t silver (Ag). The channel samples range in width from 0.2 to 1.4 m across the vein and are located over a distance of 4 km. Individual veins have been mapped with strike lengths up to 380 m, before disappearing under shallow cover. A summary of the significant veins identified, and channel sample results is shown in Figure 1. and summarized in Table 1.

The Company recently increased its land position in the area by 1,700 hectares (ha) for a total claim area of 3,800 ha.







Photo 1. Chalcopyrite Copper and Silver Sulphide Mineralization at Plata Dorada



To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/73524_capture.jpg

"At Plata Dorada, we have a system of high-grade copper and silver veins spaced over a distance of 4 km. We have just begun to explore at Plata Dorada. Our exploration efforts will focus on identifying additional high-grade vein structures, and determining mineable widths and continuity at depth," said Camino CEO, Jay Chmelauskas. "We've increased our claims around Plata Dorada in a region that has a rich history of colonial mining, new metal mines, and discoveries."



Figure 1: Best Results of the Geochemical Sampling Campaign in 2020



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/73524_345f9ab6044a982f_003full.jpg

Plata Dorada is located 158 kilometers east of the city of Cusco. The project can be accessed by a 2.5 hour drive along a paved highway from Cusco. There are 18th century records of colonial mining activities at several locations within 50 kilometers of Plata Dorada. Numerous pits and shallow underground workings exist on the property as a result of recent artisanal mining activities.





Photo 2. Historical Workings at Plata Dorada



To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/73524_Capture3full.JPG

The Plata Dorada project is located in the metallogenic belt described by INGEMMET as Belt III: Cu-Mo-Zn Porphyry-Skarns Belt, Au-Cu-Pb-Zn and U-Ni-Co-Cu deposits, related to Permian-Triassic intrusives (Carlotto et al. 2009); this belt is located along the Eastern Cordillera and part of the Sub-Andean Zone of the Peruvian territory. One of the most characteristic projects of this metallogenic belt is Ollachea of Minera Kuri Kullu, a subsidiary of Minera IRL.

The Ollachea project is considered an orogenic gold deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 1.4 Moz Au according to its 2012 NI43-101 report; this project is located about 60 kilometers SE of the Plata Dorada project.

Exploration work at Plata Dorada in the Fall of 2020 consisted of several field visits to identify new vein structures, with over channel 70 samples tested for metal content by Camino. The results of this program were integrated with results and data from a channel sampling program undertaken prior to 2016 by Minquest Peru, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camino. The Company now plans to continue to develop a 1:2000 geological map and model of the vetiform structures to define exploration drill targets.

Figure 1. and Table 1. show samples collected by Camino Corp. in 2020 and historic samples with grades of copper >= 1% and silver >=15g/t. The veins dip North-West and North-North-East between 45° to 82° and have individual strike lengths in excess of 100 m before disappearing under shallow cover.

Sample No. East North Elev. Area Prospect Channel Width (m) AZ Dip Silver (Ag)

g/t Copper (Cu)

% Sampling Info. 2 278040 8495365 3,954 DORADA SUR 0.2 330 75NE 18 2.78 New vein 56 280001 8495809 4,291 HITHZA II 0.6



58 2.78 New vein Hist_MARC027 280446 8496546

HITHZA II - 20

1,500 3.13 Historic Hist_MARC024 280455 8496526

HITHZA II - 20

433 1.32 Historic Hist_MARC028 280479 8496585

HITHZA II - 20

1,500 8.57 Historic Hist_MARC025 280479 8496555

HITHZA II - 20

400 1.85 Historic Hist_MARC029 280488 8496578

HITHZA II 0.3 20

323 1.95 Historic Hist_MARC013 280503 8496657

HITHZA IV 0.5 20

222 2.45 Historic Hist_MARC012 280504 8496661

HITHZA IV 0.7 20

1,030 2.47 Historic Hist_MARC021 280505 8496598

HITHZA II 0.5 20

586 1.86 Historic Hist_MARC016 280513 8496616

HITHZA II 1.5 20

1,430 1.45 Historic Hist_MARC030 280647 8495706

HITHZA II 0.6 140

56 6.93 Historic Hist_MARC031 280668 8495699

HITHZA II 0.6 140

42 5.97 Historic Hist_MARC032 280684 8495685

HITHZA II 1.0 140

27 2.36 Historic Hist_MARC033 280690 8495661

HITHZA II 0.5 140

117 3.51 Historic 53 280697 8495678 4,412 HITHZA II 0.8 345 68NE 39 1.51 New Sample Hist_MARC034 280715 8495654

HITHZA II 1.0 140

19 0.99 Historic Hist_MARC035 280732 8495618

HITHZA II 0.5 140

93 2.72 Historic 28 281289 8496214 4,375 HITHZA II 0.5



38 3.38 New vein 30 281683 8496325 4,246 TALI 1.4 10 45E 36 1.49 New vein 11 281950 8496998 4,010 TALI 1 0.3 190 60SE 1,500 5.76 New vein Hist_MARC007 282270 8496653

TALI 1 0.4 140

31 1.54 Historic Hist_MARC005 282280 8496665

TALI 1 0.5 140

17 1.01 Historic 32 282309 8496630 4,023 TALI 1 1.0 0 75SE 15 1.42 New Sample 31 282314 8496569 4,047 TALI 0.5 20 70W 21 1.25 New Sample

Table 1. Channel Sample Results in 2020 and Historic Sampling at Plata Dorada

The 2020 channel samples were collected and analyzed by ICP-61, with digestion by four acids for 33 elements and fire assay for Au.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. In addition, the company has commenced field studies at its silver and copper Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Kenneth C. McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is a Director of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73524