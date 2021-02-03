Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Global Trac Solutions is a digital media company in the space of medicinal psychedelics. In fact, we are the first and currently the only digital media focused public company in the emerging space of medicinal psychedelics," shared Flores. "We have our primary platform and website, psychedelicspotlight.com, where we provide news, information, original content, interviews, all focused on the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics."

Jolly then asked about a recent announcement detailing the Company's investment in The Conscious Fund. "I've been following the works that The Conscious Fund has been involved in for the past 12 months, and I've been very impressed with the portfolio of companies that they have meticulously assembled," explained Flores. "The Conscious Fund, more or less, is a venture capital fund and is really focused on the space of psychedelics," he added, before elaborating on the potential of the companies in the Fund's portfolio.

"At the end of the day, if we can contribute to the growth of the industry and help it thrive, that creates opportunities for us and it helps put us in a more effective position being involved in this industry," said Flores. "It's also an opportunity for us now to collaborate and work with some of these companies that they have under their umbrella and leverage the very powerful digital media platform that we have developed here with Psychedelic Spotlight for their use," he continued. "In the long-term, I think this does have the opportunity to provide Global Trac Solutions with value."

The conversation then turned to the execution of the Company's JV Partnership with PsycheDev Inc., a digital mental health startup. "This is a space that I really see growing, especially given the current environment and climate we as a society are in right now," said Flores. "I think there's a real hunger right now for people to be able to identify different tools and resources that can be utilized to help promote a more healthy and effective state of mental health and mental well-being," he said.

Flores then elaborated on the digital mental health platform being developed by PsycheDev Inc. "This is about providing individuals with a very effective and unique tool and resource that they can utilize to either expand upon their psyche and their mental health and well-being, place them in a more creative state of mind, or promote calm and relaxation," explained Flores. "We're very excited to participate in the co-development here of this app."

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue and profitability strategy. "Being able to put together an effective plan for how we are going to address debt over the course of time I think is the most important thing here, and that's exactly what I've done since day one," said Flores. "The mentality that we've adopted here is one where you have to go out and earn profitability," he added. "If you believe in it and you stick to the plan that you've created, more times than not you'll get there," said Flores. "We recognize the wave that is potentially coming here with the psychedelic industry. It's following a very similar path to what we've seen with the cannabis space," he continued, noting the Company's potential to position themselves as one of the first players in this space.

To close the interview, Flores shared that the Company is continuing to grow and move forward responsibly. "This is a long-term investment for us," said Flores. "We are in this for the long haul. Everything that we are doing today is setting us up for what I think is going to be success in the future. As this industry starts to move forward, starts to really thrive, I think we have plugged ourselves into the right places to be able to capitalize and take advantage of the many different opportunities that I believe are going to exist."

