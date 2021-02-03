Anzeige
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A0EQ97 ISIN: EE3100026436 
03.02.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status applied to AS Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-03 15:25 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on February 3, 2021 to apply observation status to AS
Tallinna Vesi shares (TVEAT, ISIN code: EE3100026436) based on the section
3.5.4.6.of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations in relation to the
announced intention of takeover offer to the shareholders. 

Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq
Tallinn, the Exchange has the right to add an observation status to a share and
to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market
participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or
an issuer. 

According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.6 the observation status can be
added in the case of making takeover offer to the shareholders of the issuer or
announcing the intention of such an offer. 

Today, on February 3, AS Tallinna Vesi disclosed information about contemplated
changes in the structure of shareholders with substantial shareholdings and the
intention of making tender offer to the shareholders of the issuer by City of
Tallinn and Osaühing Utilitas after completion of the transaction. The
completion of the transaction is subject to the receipt of the approval of the
Estonian Competition Authority and subject to approval by Financial Supervisory
Authority. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
