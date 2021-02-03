According to Quantzig, the rise in complexities in the telecom sector coupled with the pandemic-induced challenges are transforming businesses, and the traditional business practices can no longer help sustain vulnerabilities or respond to dynamic and highly competitive market conditions. Leverage ML and AI in the telecom sector to process a vast amount of data at a much lower cost than earlier.Request more information to gain comprehensive insights into the role of advanced analytics in the telecom sector.

Customer analytics, network analytics, customer lifetime value, automation, and big data help telecom companies to improve business efficiency and performance. Telecos now have to look at multiple metrics to leverage these tools, and these tools require continuous monitoring. Access the complete article here: https://bit.ly/3pFTQ8N

"To gain a winning edge in today's competitive telecom industry, businesses must leverage analytics and adopt necessary tools to better analyze data sets," says Quantzig.

Quantzig can help you enhance demand and supply chain planning, understand your processes, and unearth the routes to productivity that follow your supply chain's introduction to data and analytics.

Focus Areas for Telecom Companies

Robust customer analytics capabilities

Precise customer profiling allows telecom sector players to make data-driven decisions. Customer service is the most crucial factor that has drastically transformed because of the advent of the internet. Implementing automation in the order management process

Telecom companies are now leveraging automated order management systems. Implementation of automation in order management for the telecom industry has resulted in a steady increase in business performance. Digitization of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Processes

Customer churn is the biggest concern for any telecom industry enterprise. Digital customer relationship management helps telecom companies to reduce customer churn and customer acquisition costs. Improve IT Infrastructure

Outdated IT infrastructure and legacy systems impede companies seeking to improve business performance. Improving IT infrastructure is highly important in developing regions where telecom operators add millions of subscribers every month.

Quantzig specializes in several analytics domains, including digital analytics, pricing analytics, and supply chain analytics. We collaborate with clients from different sectors to identify opportunities, tackle disruptions, and transform end-to-end processes. Unleashing seventeen years of experience in the analytics and advisory specialties, Quantzig can predicate the path that will be charted later by the in-house teams, setting the foundation for building strategies to drive growth and business continuity. Request a FREE pilot to learn more about Quantzig's telecom analytics capabilities.

