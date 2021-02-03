Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. will emerge as major printed circuit board (PCB) market participants during 2020-2024

The printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to grow by USD 10.85 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the printed circuit board (PCB) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report Instantly to Know More

The printed circuit board (PCB) market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Participants:

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Taiwan, China, and Others. The company offers regular multi-layered PCB, HDI (High Density Interconnection), HLC (High Layer Count), FPC. (Flexible PCB) and Rigid-Flex PCB.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electronics, Ceramics, and Construction. The company offers printed circuit boards for build-up substrates and complex modular substrates.

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Metals segment. The company offers single-sided PCB, double-sided PCB, double access PCBs, and multi-layer PCBs.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Printed circuit board (PCB) market is segmented as below:

Product 4-6 Low Substrates 1-2 Sided Flexible Others

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The printed circuit board (PCB) market is driven by demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In addition, other factors such as the advent of high-density interconnect (HDI) technology are expected to trigger the printed circuit board (PCB) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

