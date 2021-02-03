FactMR: Automotive Wrap Films Manufacturers Banking on Technological Advancements to Further Sales: Fact.MR

Accelerating demand for ensuring durability and longevity of vehicles spurring multiple innovations

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR has published the global automotive wrap films market report. As per the analysis, the market is expected to make substantial gains in the upcoming year as compared to 2020. As the automotive and allied industries witness a resurgence amid easing of pandemic-induced curbs, sales are expected to majorly spike across key and emerging markets. Furthermore, growth for the 2021-2031 decade appears highly optimistic.

Manufacturers are capitalizing on burgeoning technological advancements to enhance their presence in the global landscape. Players such as Avery Dennison for instance are effectively leveraging such technologies as digital printing to manufacture a range of product lines. Its offerings include supercast digital color graphics, high performance calendered digital vinyl films and intermediate calendered digital vinyl films among others.

Furthermore, manufacturers are incorporating self-healing technologies in order to enhance longevity and durability of wrap films. A case in point is that of AVECAL which manufactures a special self-healing coating liquid based film manufactured from TPU and PVC respectively. Such prolific developments are highly likely to push forward the automotive wrap films market to newer heights.

"While automotive manufacturers and owners look to adopt wrap films to safeguard vehicles from external shocks, growing emphasis on aesthetics is prompting players to introduce attractive vinyl patterns, prompting heightened research and development," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4551

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Automotive Wrap Films Study

In terms of application, light duty vehicle wrap films are expected to remain dominant

Heavy duty vehicle wrap films to account for more than 3 out of 10 sales through 2021

U.S to remain an attractive market for automotive wrap film manufacturers, amid surging light vehicle ownership

U.K to experience slow Y-o-Y expansion, attributed to a sharp decline in automotive sales experienced due to the pandemic

Germany and France to embark on a steady growth path in the wake of a widening berth for electric vehicles

India, China, Japan & South Korea to emerge as the most attractive hotspots

Automotive Wrap Films Market- Prominent Drivers

Rising trend of automotive customization to make them more resilient to extreme environmental conditions to stimulate sales

Increasing automotive sales in emerging countries are poised to attract key manufacturers along with growth of regional start-ups

Substantial growth opportunities are in store for the aftermarket, considering frequent maintenance cycles

Automotive Wrap Films Market- Key Restraints

Stringent governmental regulations to discourage vinyl applications may impede automotive wrap film sales

Frequent replacements of wrap films due to external damage adds to maintenance costs, deterring automotive owners from applying them and restricting growth

Discover more about the automotive wrap films market with 123 figures and 72 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4551/automotive-wrap-films-market

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR, the following players are active in the global automotive wrap films market: 3M Company, Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ritrama S.p.A., Vvivid Vinyl, Orafol Group, Kay Premium Marking Films, Hexis S.A., JMR Graphics Inc., Guangzhou Carbins Films Co. Ltd. and Lucent Graphic Solutions among others.

Customized product offerings in the wake of increasing automobile ownership is a key strategy deployed by some manufacturers. Additionally, capacity expansion campaigns such as collaborations, acquisitions and mergers are also relied upon to consolidate market footprints.

In October 2020, Arlon Graphics LLC launched the SLX+ cast wrap portfolio featuring FLITE Technology® consisting of an optimal initial tack with quick-flow characteristics for better anchoring of panels. The solution offers accurate cutting and weeding of letters to around 2 inches (5 cm).

In January 2021, Avery Dennison Corporation acquired ACPO Ltd. for a sum of US$ 87.6 million, acquiring the latter's majority of assets, including coating, finishing and distribution operations. The acquisition will enable Avery to strengthen its leadership across the core label material segment.

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Wrap Films Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive wrap films market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the automotive wrap films market on the basis of applications (light duty vehicles, medium duty vehicles, and heavy duty vehicles) across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How much does it cost to start a car wrap business?

What is the projected market value of the global automotive wrap films market?

What is the estimated growth rate of the global automotive wrap films market?

What is the vehicle type segment of the global automotive wrap film market expected to witness the highest growth?

Who are the significant players operative in the global automotive wrap films market?

Get Access to the Full Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4551/S

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

High Purity Oxygen Market: The high purity oxygen market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period of 2020 - 2030. A detailed assessment of the market supply chain analysis, business execution, and value chain analysis across regional markets has been provided in the report.

Crusher Backing Materials Market: An extensive study by Fact.MR on the crusher backing materials market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the crusher backing materials market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players.

Acidulants Market: Fact.MR's detailed assessment of the global acidulants market provides a comprehensive forecast on the vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of acidulants. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the acidulants market over the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627598/Automotive-Wrap-Films-Manufacturers-Banking-on-Technological-Advancements-to-Further-Sales-FactMR