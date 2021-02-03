Coronado, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - A coalition of leading brands brought together by MyMilitarySavings.com (MMS) is continuing to work with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to reassure its customers and employees that on-base shopping is not only the most affordable place for them to shop - but also as safe, or safer, than shopping anywhere else.

Leading brands brought together by MyMilitarySavings.com continue to work with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to reassure customers and employees that on-base shopping is not only the most affordable place for them to shop, but also the safest.

MyMilitarySavivings.com and its branded partners have made a $5,000 donation to Operation Homefront.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeCA has implemented a wide range of precautions to help mitigate the spread of the virus in commissaries.

Organized by MyMilitarySavings.com, leading consumer product brands have banded together to help promote the commissaries' safety initiative aimed at keeping members of the military and their families safe while shopping. Those brands leading the way include Procter & Gamble, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Del Monte, Mondelez, Tyson Foods, Bush's Beans, J.M. Smucker's, Reynolds Consumer Products and Red Bull.

