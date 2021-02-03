Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Wind & Solar Completes Installation of KBI Flexi(R) - Pave in Treehouse in the Woods - Round Lake, IL

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce that 20,000 square feet of KBI Flexi®-Pave was installed in the; "Tree house In the Woods" Round lake IL.

The Problem

The association was charged with the responsibility of "Keeper of the Trees" when this suburb was developed. This involved the constant maintenance and health of 235 live oaks in the forest where the "Tree House in the Woods "is located. The trails and paths that connected the suburb through these prestigious trees could not use Asphalt or concrete as this would severely harm the trees.

Seeking a solution, they used "Blue Stone" for many years but were riddled with constant maintenance.

Finally, KBI Flexi®-Pave was chosen as the only solution, and alternative with its 20-year pedigree in the Arborist environment as to allow the water and air to the valuable root systems of the 235-year-old trees.

Commenting on the installation, Susan Feiner, President of the Board of Treehouse in The Woods stated "Our Association is situated in about a 235-year-old White Oak forest. The builder needed to be mindful to not disturb the tree roots. Originally, they used blue stone over the ground for the walkways in front of the buildings. Over the years the blue stone would sheer off in layers, break, become jumbled and tree roots would raise them causing tripping hazards. It became extremely costly to maintain these walkways. We were searching for a better solution. I heard a DIY program that was using this recycled rubber material that could go right over the ground and I started paying attention.

"I researched this KBI Flexi-Pave material for a few years. I spoke to other people that had installed the material and brought all the feedback to our association board. We only installed 2 walkways the first year so our homeowners could look at the material and we could watch the walkways over a winter. This past year all the remaining walkways were replaced with KBI Flexi-Pave."

"KBI Flexi-Pave gave us a solution to our main problems. We needed to be mindful for our trees (does not leach), it does not crack, (moves with the earth/tree roots) could be installed over the dirt, the maintenance could be easily budgeted, and it is in one sheet. Our Village wanted something like a cement walkway and ADA approved. In the past few months since we installed the KBI Flexi-Pave our homeowners have commented how nice the walkways look and are great to walk on. The added plus is that in winter very little ice melt if any is needed on the KBI Flexi-Pave and it is not slippery."

Mr. Bagnall, President and CEO of Atlantic Wind & Solar, commented, the market for KBI Flexi®-Pave continues to expand its customer base with this installation at "Tree house In the Woods" Round lake IL., as well as Yellowstone, Arlington, Harvard, Kew Gardens London, Smithsonian Institute, in helping to improve the environment using scrap car and truck tires and KBI's s proprietary technology.

Due to "Urbanization Growth" the KBI Flexi®-Pave can be a critical part of the solution for tree health as illustrated in this development.

About K.B. Industries Inc.

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) created the world's first flexible porous paving in 2002 and offers a comprehensive suite of proven products and solutions to solve the toughest infrastructure challenges. From its category leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines technology and experience to solve problems using innovative materials and designs. The Company recreated and revolutionized the porous paving industry with the introduction of the original KBI Flexi®-Pave By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous, but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications to great success. KBI Flexi®-Pave has more than 18 years of proven testing and successful project installations across the globe.

About Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc develops renewable energy power projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its KBI Flexi®-Pave first of its kind porous pavement.

