Beta Systems, a software provider for data centre intelligence (DCI) and identity access management (IAM), has reported both strong organic and inorganic growth in its FY20 revenues to September. The company raised its FY20 earnings guidance twice last year, driven by strong order intake, especially in the DCI unit, and cost savings. Due to lower expected contract renewals in the DCI unit, FY21 EBITDA is expected to decrease. As a smaller player in the sector, Beta Systems trades at a discount of 22% compared to international peers on an FY20 EV/EBITDA basis.

