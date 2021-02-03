The success of unsubsidized clean power facilities in the country - whether driven by corporate power purchase agreements or selling direct to the wholesale electricity market - has prompted the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to ponder whether contracts-for-difference payments will be fit for purpose in the years ahead.Having confirmed in November that the contracts for difference (CfD) incentives scheme for renewables would be extended to 2035, the U.K. government is now asking for views on how the program might be adapted after this year's planned auction round. Suggestions ...

